Sports
Dallas Cowboys frustrated with number of penalties in OT loss to Las Vegas Raiders
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that his team’s 36-33 loss of overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders was not counting on the umpires.
But he also made it clear that he wasn’t happy they were influencing the game.
The Cowboys and Raiders were each penalized 14 times in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game. The Cowboys got a franchise-record 166 yards from those penalties; the Raiders 110. In the third quarter, Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were ejected after a scuffle after a punt.
The final swing of the game came on a 33-yard pass interference penalty off Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown, who failed to turn for a deep pass thrown by Derek Carr on third-and-18 of the Las Vegas 43 setting up the game-winning field goal attempt.
“Well, this is probably going to be the most watched game other than the Super Bowl, and I hated that it came down to just throwing the ball up and getting your penalties to get your big plays,” Jones said. “And I think we were looking forward to that. Don’t get me wrong, I’m so proud of our team for the way we held on, held on and came back and played, but it’s frustrating for everyone, for everyone.” our fans at this particular moment, to have a game where you were quite unsure about where you would be with your basics, that is, whether those would be called or not. And they also got phone calls, so it’s just a bit off balance to play the game.”
But it wasn’t surprising.
During a pre-match meeting with Mike McCarthy, Jones said there was an expectation that it would be a high-finance match. The crew of Shawn Hochuli took part in the game and threw the fifth flags (153) and had the third-highest penalty yardage (1207) of the season.
“Twenty-eight sentences — I don’t really know what you want me to say,” McCarthy said. “Write what you want, I’m all for it.”
The Cowboys have been among the highest penalties in the league all season. They came in at No. 1 in the league after Thursday’s game with 91 for 816 yards. The Raiders are second with 89 for 785 yards.
“It was obviously frustrating,” McCarthy said. “The game was choppy from start to finish. Give credit to our guys for continuing to focus and compete. The numbers are absurd, get that for sure. But just like everything in this game, there are trends and patterns, and we anticipated be operated in this way in this game.
“But in the same breath it’s the line you straddle. I don’t want our guys to slow down and slow down. We’ve already tried that and that didn’t help us overcoach the penalties a few weeks ago. We’re going to be on the balls of our feet and keep fighting. We really need to focus on our fundamentals and finish the game. We will look closely at it. We evaluate the penalties every week. We hand them out and it will be part of our fundamental emphasis as we prepare for the saints.”
Brown’s penalties were good for 91 yards. He is the third player since 2000 to be flagged four times for interference with a defensive pass in a single game, along with Trayvon Mullen and Xavien Howard.
Brown called it “one of those days”, although after a split in the second quarter he seemed to be looking for a flag on him from the officials funny.
“As a DB you definitely have to have a short memory, on to the next piece,” said Brown. “We’re in it until the end. Unfortunately, that last penalty was crucial. We just have to keep fighting. We have no control over when the referee throws flags or not. We can’t argue with them because it doesn’t change anything.”
Micah Parsons was called up for a roughing-the-passer penalty when Carr appeared to fall on him.
“I think we should play football, not tag,” said the starting linebacker.
The Cowboys also had a potentially fumbled fumble to recover in the first half after Jayron Kearse appeared to poke the ball from tight end Darren Waller. The replay official determined the pass was incomplete and McCarthy was unable to fight.
“I was actually standing on the sidelines with my helmet off celebrating with my teammates,” said Kearse. “I have no control over the phone call they make. I have no control over that. We just keep playing football. To each his own. You can turn on the movie and anyone who watches it can see what happened” I have the piece not seen. I only know from my point of view that I personally thought he was running with the ball. Like I said, it’s the referee we have tonight. We just have to live with it.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32716458/dallas-cowboys-frustrated-amount-penalties-ot-loss-las-vegas-raiders
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]