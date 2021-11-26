Sports
Pat Cummins named Australian Test cricket captain amid Tim Paine scandal
There will be times on the field where I’ll throw to Steve and you’ll see Steve drive out field players, maybe do bowling changes, take on a bit more of an elevated vice-captain role and that’s what I really want.
That’s what I asked, and I’m really glad Steve is happy with that too. Well, know exactly how that works, but it’s going to be a real collaborative approach.
Steve has such tremendous strength, especially tactically on the pitch. He sees it differently than the first slip. Extensive experience working with spinners, bowling changes, mapping a game. I’ll be relying heavily on him for that, and it may look a little different from the outside than possibly other captains in the past.
If there’s any disappointment for Smith from missing the primary job, there’s the consolation of being able to wear the captain’s blazer again when Cummins breaks down or rests.
If there are times when Patrick hands me over and wants me to take over and do some other stuff on the pitch, that’s what I’m for, Smith said. My job is to support Patrick as much as possible and make sure we get the best out of the team.
However, Cummins says he has no plans to run workload management tests, meaning his downtime will have to come during white-ball series. He has no ambitions to follow Aaron Finch in those directions, preferring instead to devote all his energies to leading in the traditional format.
My feeling and preference right now is to have separate captains, Cummins said. I think it’s too much to ask of me for sure. I would like to focus on Test cricket. Aarons does a fantastic job.
After him, have someone who can take the white ball squad teams to make it their own, take it in their own direction. At the moment I am purely focused on Tests, that will remain the same for the time being.
Cummins, 28, also has no plans to captain the rest of his test career. At some point, he will hand over the role that has been compared to the most important in the country behind the prime minister and play his career only as a player in the back seats.
By then, CA hopes a successor has emerged, in the form of perhaps Marnus Labuschagne or a younger man like Cameron Green, who has already impressed in his brief international career.
In a perfect world if my shape and body could keep up. I’d love to play into my mid-thirties, I doubt I’ll be captain that long, Cummins said.
It’s good to have some freshness every time. If Ive been seven or eight years, in a perfect world, Test Cricket Id be very surprised if Im captain for all the time.
Cummins takes on a team both coming to terms with the tumult of losing a leader they love and respect in Paine, while also basking in the glow of a T20 World Cup triumph.
He’s going through a rough time, we feel for him, Cummins said. Other than that, everyone is in a very good place. Were really relaxed, really confident going into an Ashes series. It’s only been 10 days since we won a World Cup. The general mood, beyond feeling for Tim, is one of genuine excitement and positivity.
