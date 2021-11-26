Sports
NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving Day Football Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints
Happy Thanksgiving! It’s time for the traditional Turkish football matches. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always host games on this day, and in 2006 a third game was added in the evening. That game is going to be the Buffalo Bills a visit to the New Orleans Saints.
Both the Bills and Saints have suffered double-digit losses since Week 11. New Orleans lost to the Eagles and the Bills were separated by the Colts. Buffalo was the better team this year, but the cracks are starting to show (lost to the Jaguars 3 weeks ago and only 6 runs scored).
Injury Report
Match up: Buffalo Bills(6-4) @ New Orleans Saints (5-5)
Date Time: Thursday 25 Nov | 20:20 ET
Venue: Caesar’s Superdome | New Orleans, LA
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play by play)
Drew Brees (analyst)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Buffalo: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803
New Orleans: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 822
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV Peacock, NBC Sports
Opportunities: Bills -6 1/2, O/U 44 1/2
Forecast: Bills 24 – Saints 17
SB Nation Blogs: Buffalo rumble | Canal Street Chronicles
