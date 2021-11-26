Australian Open director expects up to 95% of players to be vaccinated by January





Tennis – Australian Open – Men’s singles photoshoot – Brighton Beach, Melbourne, Australia, February 22, 2021 Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia talks to the media during a photoshoot at Brighton Beach REUTERS/Loren Elliott Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

MELBOURNE, Nov. 25 (Reuters) – Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley expects up to 95% of professional players to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time of the Grand Slam in January, but he’s unsure if Novak Djokovic will be among them will belong. Tiley said Victoria’s strict vaccination mandate had motivated players to take their photos in front of Melbourne Park, where fans and staff are also banned if they have not been vaccinated. Tiley also said he had spoken to world number one Djokovic, the Australian Open men’s champion, but was none the wiser about the Serb’s vaccination status. Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “Today, more than 85% is (vaccinated),” Tiley said of professional players on local radio station SEN on Thursday. “And we have a lot of credit for that because we have made it a vaccination requirement. “We think by the time we get there in January there will be between 9095% vaccinated because if you don’t you can’t play.” Tiley said there were “one or two players” who had medical waivers from vaccination, but the waivers were in line with Victoria’s health rules. “And that’s how it should be, because there shouldn’t be any preferential treatment in the state compared to what the mainstream community is going through,” he said. Djokovic has declined to disclose his status, as it is a matter of personal choice, and was noncommittal about defending his Australian Open title when asked about it during the ATP Finals. read more “Novak has won nine Australian Opens, I’m sure he wants to get ten,” said Tiley. “He’s on 20 Grand Slam titles, just like Rafa Nadal, who is coming, and Roger Federer. “One is going to outdo the other and I don’t think Novak would want to leave that to anyone else.” While hugely successful at Melbourne Park, Djokovic has sometimes misled local fans and was pilloried in January for trying to bring better quarantine conditions for players while they were isolated ahead of the 2021 tournament. . Tiley did not expect fans to give Djokovic a hard time appearing at the tournament, as that would mean the Serb had followed the program and had been vaccinated. “He’s one of the greatest players of all time,” Tiley said. “He had an opinion about something, some share (it) and the majority don’t. And I think there will be fair treatment of Novak.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/australian-open-director-expects-up-95-players-be-vaccinated-by-january-2021-11-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos