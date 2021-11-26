Sports
Lakeshore Badgers achieve first win of the 2021-2022 hockey season
By Greg Gielczyk
LocalSportsJournal.com
SCHOTTVILLE — Despite their recurring problem with penalties, especially in the second period, the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team skated to their first win of the season on Wednesday night, beating East Kentwood 5-2 at the West Shore Community Ice Arena in Scottville.
After a scoreless first period, the Badgers scored two quick goals early in the second period, by just 48 seconds difference, to take a 2-0 lead and hold onto the lead the rest of the way.
“We also had a lot of other scoring opportunities, so that’s good,” said Badgers head coach Bill Shriver. “If you play five-on-five, as I tell the players, we can play.
“As I tell the players, we play five-on-five, we can play. This was a very similar team, and hopefully we’ll see a lot of teams of this kind of skill.
“If they can keep their heads together, we can play. We got through that part where we got six penalties in the second period, which was good.”
The Badgers only got two penalties in the third period and both came late and caused no damage.
Lakeshore broke the scoring drought with 11:59 left in the second period when Mason County Central senior Russell Schade buried a hard shot from the right wing. Mason County Central junior Austin Quillan and Ludington senior Luke Larr had the helpers as the Badgers took a 1-0 lead.
Lakeshore extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:11 PM when freshman JT Szoboslay of Ludington charged in from the right side and the puck sped past the keeper on an assist from Quillan.
Penalties then came into the game, but the Badgers managed to knock out several power plays and eventually found the back of the net again to make it 3-0 with 2:33 to go before the second break.
Freshman Brandon Austin of Mason County Central did the honors by knocking out the keeper, dropping him to the right and firing a shot past his vane to get a glove on the puck for an unassisted goal.
East Kentwood eventually let the Badgers pay for a penalty with a power play goal from Dylan Locey with just 1:09 to play in the second, reducing Lakeshore’s lead to 3-1. Cam Willie and Oscar Vargas were credited with assists.
The Falcons narrowed the Badgers’ lead to just one, 3-2 with an unassisted goal from Vargas at 11:08 in the final period.
But the Badgers responded with a power play goal from Larr with 9:46 to play into Damage’s rule, and Quillan added an empty goal with 1:18 to close the score.
“We had five goals and five different goalscorers, and we had three different players who gave assists,” Shriver said. “And again, we had really good chances.
“I’m going to say the shots were pretty even. Alex played well for us in the net, obviously he gave us a chance. The only goal he misplayed the puck, that was kind of his. The other was just a good goal.
“Everyone played well up and down. Everyone contributed. We are moving in the right direction.”
Lakeshore has a two-game home series with Lenawee starting with a 7 p.m. game on Friday night and then playing a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.
