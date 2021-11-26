Tennis: Federer will have to deal with ‘reality check’ on return: Wilander | The Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Roger Federer will undergo a reality check when he returns to the Tour after a long injury break, said seven-time Grand Champion Mats Wilander. Federer, 40, told Swiss media last week that it is unlikely he will return to competition until mid-2022 as he aims to return to full fitness after multiple knee surgeries, and he would be extremely surprised if he was able to. to play at Wimbledon. Federer, who is tied with Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic on 20 Grand Slam singles titles, said he could return to running in January and return to training on the pitch in March or April. I think it is possible for him to come back, Wilander told Eurosport. I think if he keeps saying it himself, he’s clearly determined to come back. I think the bigger problem for me is that these guys are getting really really good. (Alexander) Zverev and (Daniil) Medvedev are the guys pushing at the back, playing huge tennis matches. And of course Federer has his serve, but how big is a Roger Federer serve compared to say a Zverev or Medvedev serve? I think that will be the reality check. Federer underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 that kept him out of the Tour for more than a year and returned to action in March, but has only played 13 games this year. Another injury at Wimbledon forced Federer, who won his last major at the 2018 Australian Open, to skip the US Open as he went under the knife again. I don’t think Roger Federer will play too many games on Tour, Wilander said. He realizes that he still has a chance of winning maybe not a Grand Slam, maybe not a final but three or four matches. I think it’s worth it for him to come back to his own mind. I don’t think he will know until he gets on the court for at least a two or three set game against players like Zverev and Medvedev. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

