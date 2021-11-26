Crosby vs. Ovechkin (again); Go ahead, join the debate

Well, it popped up again this week – a debate over whether Pittsburgh Penguins center? Sydney Crosby or Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin is the better of two overwhelmingly good players. Here’s the correct answer: thank goodness.

If you’re recovering from your turkey coma, join the debate in the comments section at the end of this story. Please. It’s a great treat for a generation of hockey talent.

Now neither Crosby (Canadian) nor Ovechkin (Russian) are American, but on this American Thanksgiving let’s appreciate the debate, which has been going on since both were rookies in 2005-06 and Ovechkin defeated Crosby for the Calder Trophy, and thank you for that hockey fans have been able to view and appreciate — and debate, sometimes vehemently — their remarkable overlapping careers.

Me? I’m here for the talk. My side of the debate is a little different. Crosby, 34, and Ovechkin, 36, both first overall picks in the NHL draw, are different types of superstars. Ovechkin is the colossal goalscorer extraordinary who could have a chance of hitting Wayne Gretzky’s goal tally and off to a crazy start this season. Crosby is easily the best all-around 200-foot player of the past 20 years and, really, of all time, despite being delayed so far this season by wrist surgeries and COVID-19.

So it’s apples and pears. With whipped cream and a cherry on top. And the debate, as always, is delightful.

sid vs. Ovi 22.0 is actually amazing, because of the passion it brings and because it’s a reminder of how lucky hockey fans have been and still are to see the overlapping careers of two different but great players of all time. — Shelly Anderson (@_ShellyAnderson) November 24, 2021

The latest wave of debate seemed to grow out of this:

The longer Ovechkin stays Ovechkin, the stronger the case will be that it’s him who belongs on Mount Rushmore with 99, 66, and 4, and not Sid. I’ve been thinking a lot about that lately. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 24, 2021

You know what, I’m curious. Who would you put next to Gretzky, Lemieux and Orr on the NHL’s Mount Rushmore? — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 24, 2021

After great (see: the last hour) consultation:

1. Gretzky

2. Lemieux

3. Orr

4/5. Crosby/Ovechkin

6. How?

7. Hasek

8. Jagr

9. Lidstrom

10. Bossy Note 1: Debates about Richard and Esposito for 10 too. Miss me with the Messier talk.

Note 2: McDavid is a threat to anyone under 99. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 24, 2021

Not everyone is excited for the final round of the Crosby-Ovechkin debate.

If I have to hear the debate between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin again… well, I don’t know what I’ll do. But I tell you, it won’t be pretty! — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) November 24, 2021

Oh, there are so many categories and stats to bring into the debate. And some carry that out to the Nth degree.

Except for: PPG

Play Off PPG

Head to head PPG

Cups won

Head to head playoff series won

International success

gold goals

16 consecutive years 1.00 ppg or better Ovi not knocking. Legend of all times. But Sid is clearly the best player of his time. https://t.co/8H3AU4vvRD — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) November 24, 2021

Career +/-

Crosby +180

Ovechkin +88 PPG:

Crosby 1.27

Ovechkin 1.11 “ cups:

Crosby 3

Ovechkin 1 I mean, this is stupid. https://t.co/hps4IXbtYes — Steelers Takeaways (@PittsburghSport) November 24, 2021

Others opt for a more global approach. Or bring some humor to the table.

He can have all the targets… Sid can have all the cups… pic.twitter.com/Y4tMxWKtT6 — StoneColdSid (@StoneColdSid_) November 24, 2021

The debate is not which of the two is the best of all time. They don’t seem to have reached that thin air at this point.

Assuming Wayne Gretzy, Mario Lemieux, Gordie Howe, and Bobby Orr are among the top 5 hockey players of all time, who will you pick for the fifth member? — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) November 25, 2021

We are privileged to see without a doubt two of the greatest players of all time.

The Penguins and Capitals meet on December 10 in Washington. We must cherish the head-to-head matches between Crosby and Ovechkin, no matter where you stand in the debate over who is the greatest player.

Despite their age, both players can still last for several years. That is worth being thankful for, in every country, in every language.

Remember this gem dating back to the 2007 All-Star Game in Dallas? (We said they were great at hockey, not acting.)

And now, go ahead, agree with your thoughts on this revamped Crosby vs. Ovechkin debate in the comments section.