Sports
Crosby vs. Ovechkin (again); Go ahead, join the debate
Well, it popped up again this week – a debate over whether Pittsburgh Penguins center? Sydney Crosby or Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin is the better of two overwhelmingly good players. Here’s the correct answer: thank goodness.
If you’re recovering from your turkey coma, join the debate in the comments section at the end of this story. Please. It’s a great treat for a generation of hockey talent.
Now neither Crosby (Canadian) nor Ovechkin (Russian) are American, but on this American Thanksgiving let’s appreciate the debate, which has been going on since both were rookies in 2005-06 and Ovechkin defeated Crosby for the Calder Trophy, and thank you for that hockey fans have been able to view and appreciate — and debate, sometimes vehemently — their remarkable overlapping careers.
Me? I’m here for the talk. My side of the debate is a little different. Crosby, 34, and Ovechkin, 36, both first overall picks in the NHL draw, are different types of superstars. Ovechkin is the colossal goalscorer extraordinary who could have a chance of hitting Wayne Gretzky’s goal tally and off to a crazy start this season. Crosby is easily the best all-around 200-foot player of the past 20 years and, really, of all time, despite being delayed so far this season by wrist surgeries and COVID-19.
So it’s apples and pears. With whipped cream and a cherry on top. And the debate, as always, is delightful.
sid vs. Ovi 22.0 is actually amazing, because of the passion it brings and because it’s a reminder of how lucky hockey fans have been and still are to see the overlapping careers of two different but great players of all time.
— Shelly Anderson (@_ShellyAnderson) November 24, 2021
The latest wave of debate seemed to grow out of this:
The longer Ovechkin stays Ovechkin, the stronger the case will be that it’s him who belongs on Mount Rushmore with 99, 66, and 4, and not Sid.
I’ve been thinking a lot about that lately.
— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 24, 2021
You know what, I’m curious. Who would you put next to Gretzky, Lemieux and Orr on the NHL’s Mount Rushmore?
— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 24, 2021
After great (see: the last hour) consultation:
1. Gretzky
2. Lemieux
3. Orr
4/5. Crosby/Ovechkin
6. How?
7. Hasek
8. Jagr
9. Lidstrom
10. Bossy
Note 1: Debates about Richard and Esposito for 10 too. Miss me with the Messier talk.
Note 2: McDavid is a threat to anyone under 99.
— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 24, 2021
Not everyone is excited for the final round of the Crosby-Ovechkin debate.
If I have to hear the debate between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin again… well, I don’t know what I’ll do. But I tell you, it won’t be pretty!
— Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) November 24, 2021
Oh, there are so many categories and stats to bring into the debate. And some carry that out to the Nth degree.
Except for:
PPG
Play Off PPG
Head to head PPG
Cups won
Head to head playoff series won
International success
gold goals
16 consecutive years 1.00 ppg or better
Ovi not knocking. Legend of all times. But Sid is clearly the best player of his time. https://t.co/8H3AU4vvRD
— Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) November 24, 2021
Career +/-
Crosby +180
Ovechkin +88
PPG:
Crosby 1.27
Ovechkin 1.11 “
cups:
Crosby 3
Ovechkin 1
I mean, this is stupid. https://t.co/hps4IXbtYes
— Steelers Takeaways (@PittsburghSport) November 24, 2021
Others opt for a more global approach. Or bring some humor to the table.
He can have all the targets… Sid can have all the cups… pic.twitter.com/Y4tMxWKtT6
— StoneColdSid (@StoneColdSid_) November 24, 2021
The debate is not which of the two is the best of all time. They don’t seem to have reached that thin air at this point.
Assuming Wayne Gretzy, Mario Lemieux, Gordie Howe, and Bobby Orr are among the top 5 hockey players of all time, who will you pick for the fifth member?
— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) November 25, 2021
We are privileged to see without a doubt two of the greatest players of all time.
The Penguins and Capitals meet on December 10 in Washington. We must cherish the head-to-head matches between Crosby and Ovechkin, no matter where you stand in the debate over who is the greatest player.
Despite their age, both players can still last for several years. That is worth being thankful for, in every country, in every language.
Remember this gem dating back to the 2007 All-Star Game in Dallas? (We said they were great at hockey, not acting.)
And now, go ahead, agree with your thoughts on this revamped Crosby vs. Ovechkin debate in the comments section.
Sources
2/ https://pittsburghhockeynow.com/sidney-crosby-vs-alex-ovechkin-again-join-the-debate/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos