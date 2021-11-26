Sports
QB recruits to follow as College Football’s coaching carousel spins
It’s been said since September.
The moment USC fired Clay Helton from his duties, the 2021 college football coaching carousel would be one to remember. Many programs followed the Trojans’ lead by letting their leader go before the final whistle of the season, sparking more speculation, doubling the number of good candidates left in place and every other domino to consider.
Seven lanes for Power 5 will remain open for the rivalry weekend, the last regular season window on the schedule. It means more chaos is on the way, which of course has a lasting impact on recruiting. Texas Tech’s swift hiring of Joey McGuire paid off immediately, while USC has lost all but one of its top commitments.
Even if we break it down to just the main game position on the field, and there are more dominoes that will fall with ripple effects felt throughout P5 and beyond.
Five quarterback recruits, in particular, will help tell the story of how the 2022 cycle’s recruiting class will end.
Devin Brown
The most suitable for this function is the newest on the market. After a record 2021 season at Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon High School, where interest in his game skyrocketed despite a longstanding association with USC, Brown announced a withdrawal from the Trojan program Wednesday night. The senior has expressed a desire to play for the program, but the unknowns about the next head coach allowed Ohio State, Texas, Ole Miss and others to get him on campus lately.
Brown will sign when the Early Signing period begins on December 15, and as the nation’s most coveted uncommitted quarterback, plenty of college coaches will head to his Utah school or even his home when the contact period is Sunday. begins. Don’t rule out USC in the end depending on rent, but scattered success at OSU, Ole Miss and possibly under Sarkisian in Texas are the most likely scenarios up to that point. Neither the Buckeyes nor the Rebels have a passer on the commitment list yet.
Walker Howard
As with Brown, the long-standing LSU commitment has expressed a desire to stick with the program, but not without due diligence just in case. Notre Dame has gotten him on campus lately, and Ole Miss has also made an effort to be in the running for senior services on signing day. The search in Baton Rouge seems to be more wide open than most, with speculation shifting back and forth between Lincoln Riley and Matt Campbell. The feeling is that something can happen relatively quickly in a sneaky race to be the first to be filled in the best-observed runways (LSU, Florida, USC).
Nick Evers
If there’s a dedicated QB for a school in transition that’s more committed to the program than tied to the head coach, it’s Evers to Florida. When the decision to leave Dan Mullen became public on Sunday, the Texan acknowledged his dedication to the program beyond the coaching staff or athletics combined.
“While I hope to have a role on #ChosenFew22, and so my verbal commitment will remain, it would be reckless not to understand the options until a new coach has been appointed,” Evers tweeted on Sunday. “I chose Florida for so many reasons other than football and they are still largely there. I love Gator Nation and want to be here – I hope the new staff will have that same love for me and my family!”
But like Brown and Howard, programs have been trying to reach him since Mullen’s fate was sealed. Evers has had a 2021 banner season following a breakout on the Elite 11 over the summer, prompting Notre Dame, TCU and others to come to grips with his camp. The power of the Gator brand resonates far out of state with Evers’ word and the dedication of fellow SI99 member Chris McClellan, who came in this week.
Landry Lyddy
When the carousel rotates, it affects all levels and works in any direction. Established Power 5 names like the aforementioned may be poached, while Group of Five commitments like Lyddy may serve as those to return. SI loved his first impression of the Louisianan in the spring and he has backed it up as a senior at Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy with showy production.
Lyddy is one of only three passers in state history to have thrown more than 50 touchdowns in a season, and he is on the cusp of becoming just the fifth to exceed 4,000 yards in a single campaign. Lyddy, a defending state champion eager to be repeated in 2021, is a true point guard on the football field with his accuracy, decision making and distribution skills. Louisiana Tech should be happy to keep its promise, as communications with other programs will be picked up sooner rather than later.
Zion Turner
There aren’t many standout uncommitted quarterbacks besides Brown this late in the cycle, but when it comes to winning, dual-threat talent and an intriguing ceiling, Turner thinks he’ll be filtering the carousel for something tangible soon. Armed with early scholarship offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Miami, Kentucky and others, The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas senior has played as strong a competitive level as any passerby in the country with tangible success.
Turner can attack from pocket, extend play with his legs and push the ball to third level, often saving his greatest achievements for when most are on the line. The 6’2″, 200-pound athlete has led the Raider charge for consecutive state championships and sits a third in the driver’s seat to finish his career. As jobs fill and programs lose hotter names to bigger jobs, Turner could become the type to be the latest addition to a class and compete for game time anyway.There are currently two jobs open in his native Florida and a lot of eyes are on the local Miami Hurricanes to potentially become next so transitional staff will be needed not to look far to the eleventh hour.
