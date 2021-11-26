Sports
Georgia Football targets four positions of the transfer portal
Georgia Football has taken great players off the transfer portal as head coach Kirby Smart uses his recruiting skills to bring experience to positions that need it.
While the Dawgs have the No. 1 2022 recruiting class, there are still four areas Georgia can take advantage of transfer portal and catch some talent.
Georgia will likely try to find a wide receiver, cornerback, safety and outside linebacker to add experience to those four positions.
Some of these positions may seem strange to take on, but it never hurts to have an abundance of players in all four of these areas.
Georgia Football will be looking at these four positions when the transfer portal season begins.
The Dawgs are likely to lose six lads from the secondary after this year, so that will be a big place they’ll be looking at the transfer portal to replace. Not every incoming defensive or younger player may be ready to start full-time, so it only helps that position to get someone who has the experience to come in.
There are already names circulating in the rumor mill in Elias Ricks, one of the people who would love to hook Georgia out of the portal, but time will tell with that one. He has connections to the team in Kendall Milton and JT Daniels, both from California, so that will be a name to know.
Georgia will look for a corner and possibly safety, depending on what becomes available.
Another area where the Dawgs can look at the portal is an outside linebacker. Georgia will lose Channing Tindall, Robert Beal Jr., Adam Anderson and Quay Walker because they are seniors. Then Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith could declare early, meaning the Dawgs could potentially lose six linebackers.
Experience is key in this position, especially when you need that player to call the defensive moves, so it would be extremely helpful to find someone who has that. However, if Dean and Smith decide to stay, it would be a great relief.
The loss of Anderson hurt and the Dawgs need one of the youngsters to perform as most of the boys are graduating. Some undergrads could fill this spot, but if the Dawgs can find some experience from an outside linebacker through the portal, keep them coming, because it only helps.
Yes, the Dawgs currently have a lot of depth on the wide receiver position with guys like Ladd McConkey, Jermaine Burton, AD Mitchell, possibly George Pickens, Brock Bowers and Dominick Blaylock. Still, it wouldn’t hurt to add some experience or a man of great talent.
There can never be too many wide receivers in a team. Georgia already proves that with the number of players that have a catch on the season. The Dawgs have 19 guys with at least two catches in the season, so they spread the wealth.
Some of these guys might leave, as not everyone likes to share the wealth, so the Dawgs need to be prepared for whatever happens. If one does go, the youngsters will get some time to improve their craft by grabbing an experienced wide from the portal.
The portal could see a lot of movement in the coming weeks. Many teams exchange their coaching staff, among other things. Only time will tell what Georgia needs from the transfer portal, but it’s good to know what positions the Dawgs are looking at.
