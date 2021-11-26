UMD Women’s Hockey Returns to Thanksgiving Tournament Tradition





The Bulldogs will face non-conference opponents for the first time this season, taking on Penn State on Friday and St. Lawrence on Saturday. DULUTH, Minnesota — The holidays bring traditions for many people, and this season, the UMD women’s hockey team gets to bring back one of their own Thanksgiving traditions. The Bulldogs are currently in Washington, DC, preparing for the DI in DC Tournament. UMD normally plays in a tournament or series Thanksgiving weekend, including recently traveling to Connecticut, New York, and Vermont. On Thanksgiving they will practice, explore the city a bit, and then dine extensively. Due to the pandemic, the Bulldogs didn’t have a trip last season, so they’re happy to get this tradition back. “It’s going to be fun, I’m excited to spend it with the girls. The coach said we have some free time, so I think we’re going to explore DC a little bit,” said second-year forward Clara Van Wieren. “It’s just a lot of bonding between everyone as a whole. We like to think that the Bulldog family also includes our parents and siblings, so I think it’s super cool that we can all be together,” added senior striker Naomi Rogge. “We haven’t had much time to do that outside of AMSOIL Arena, so nice to get that time together,” said head coach Maura Crowell. But as Crowell added, it’s a business trip and UMD will face non-conference opponents for the first time this season. The Bulldogs say it’s a good experience to have now and they are going into the tournament with great confidence, scoring 27 goals in the last five games. “To get into an ice rink we haven’t been to and a team we haven’t seen in a while, it’s super important to have that confidence,” said Rogge. “Every time we can play against different teams, I think it’s good for us. They do some things a little differently than teams in our league and I think that just makes us better hockey players. We will adjust our game a little bit, but not too much, because I feel we have a lot of players now. That’s exciting and that makes us very hard to play against,” Crowell added. UMD will face Penn State on Friday afternoon and St. Lawrence on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox21online.com/2021/11/25/umd-womens-hockey-returns-to-thanksgiving-tournament-tradition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos