Rise of International Players in the NBA’s Best Basketball League | More sports news





NAGPUR: The National Basketball Association (NBA) has shown that it is a true global competition, enticing fans and players from different corners of the world to be united by the love of basketball.

The NBA’s 75th anniversary season celebrates basketball’s growth over the years, something that has become evident with the growing number of international players entering the league.

The 2021-22 marks the eighth consecutive season that saw at least 100 international players on opening night. The number of international players in the NBA has grown from five in the league’s inaugural season in 1946-47 to a record 113 at the start of the 2016-17 season. Currently, the NBA has 109 international players from 39 countries. The Toronto Raptors have a record 10 international players, followed by the Dallas Mavericks (7) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (7).

The numbers are also a reflection of the quality. For the past three seasons, international players have won the KIA Most Valuable Player award, with Serbian Nikola Jokic as the reigning MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo had won consecutive MVP trophies in 2019 and 2020 and is the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

In addition, last season saw multiple international players make their way onto the All-NBA team, proving that these players are arguably the best in the sport right now. Outside of Antetokounmpo and Jokic, the league had Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Joel Embiid (Cameroon) and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (France) in the 2020-21 All-NBA team.

In previous seasons, the league featured Ben Simmons (Australia), Pascal Siakam (Nigeria), Tony Parker (France), Marc and Pau Gasol (Spain) in All-Star Games and All-NBA teams.

Many American-born players trace their ancestry around the world, with over 30 players in the league having one African parent. These players include Bam Adebayo (ties to Nigeria), Karl-Anthony Towns (ties to the Dominican Republic), Kemba Walker (ties to Antigua), and many others. Some players also have heritage in Asian countries such as the Philippines, including Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

The NBA is committed to talent around the world. The NBA Academy is a shining example, with NBA Academy graduate Josh Giddey being called up to the league in 2021. In addition, the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders initiative along with FIBA ​​has brought 35 former BWB players to the league in recent years.

The pipeline of talent is constantly evolving and the NBA is trying to attract more young talent around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/more-sports/others/rise-of-international-players-in-nba-worlds-best-basketball-league/articleshow/87928898.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos