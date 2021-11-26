Pat Cummins named new Australia Test cricket captain as Tim Paine withdraws from Ashes





A statement from cricket Tasmania reads: After discussions over the past 24 hours, Tim Paine has informed Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket in the near future. Tim’s decision makes him unavailable for roster for today’s Marsh One-Day Cup game against Western Australia. His place in the selection is taken by Charlie Wakim. Register to our World of Sport newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Cricket Tasmania will continue to support Tim and his family both professionally and personally throughout the summer.” < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Australian pacer Pat Cummins walks back to his field position on day two of the fourth cricket test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 16, 2021. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / –IMAGE LIMITED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE– (Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP via Getty Images) Paine announced his decision to resign the captaincy last week after it was revealed he had been the subject of a misconduct investigation in 2018 for sending sexually explicit text messages to a female colleague the previous year. Posting on Twitter, new skipper Cummins wrote: I feel incredibly honoured, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Men Test Captain. I will do my best and can’t wait to start the Gabba in a few weeks! I am also very lucky to have my husband @steve_smith49 next to me as VC. #ash Australia will kick off their Ashes series against England on December 8, with the first match taking place at The Gabba in Brisbane. Who could replace Tim Paine as wicketkeeper? Australia will now need a new wicketkeeper for the series, who could gift a Test debut to Leeds born glove man Josh Inglis. The 26-year-old plays first-class cricket for Western Australia as well as T20 for the Perth Scorchers. Alternatively, 30-year-old Alex Carey could get the nod.

