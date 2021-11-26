Hockey heads to St. Lawrence for non-conference action

THIS WEEK

Western Michigan’s No. 7 hockey team heads to New York for the Thanksgiving break at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday to take on St. Lawrence. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard live on the Bronco Media Network on 590 AM/106.9 FM WKZO and at www.wkzo.com.

LAST WEEK

The Broncos hosted No. 2 St. Cloud State and defeated the Huskies 6-2, 4-0.

In Friday’s win Ethen Frank had a career-high five points with four goals and one assist, while WMU also picked up goals from Ty Glover and Max Sasson . Frank scored the opening goal of the game, with Glover sending a pass into the net for his first goal of the season at 15:55 in the first period. Frank scored his first goal of the game at 5:41 PM in the second to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead. He scored just 54 seconds into the third period to take the lead to 3-0 before completing the hat-trick just 1:02 later. Sasson scored at 7:53 on a two-to-one feed of Chad Hillebrand to push the lead the 5-0 before SCSU responded with two quick goals at 11:17 and 11:38 to narrow the lead. Frank added an empty goal with 2:03 left.

In Saturday’s victory Brandon Bussic made 36 saves to record his second career shutout. The Broncos scored two goals in the span of 17 seconds in the second period to take a 2-0 lead with Jason Polino thump into a rebound and Michael Jewels score from the correct circle. Paul Washe added a short-handed empty-net goal at 16:57 in the third period to take the lead to 3-0 before Glover added his own empty-netter with 8 seconds left.

QUICK START

The 2021-22 WMU hockey team has racked up eight wins in the first 12 games to start the season. This has only happened four times in the program’s history since WMU joined Division I in 1974.

2021-22: 8-4-0

2012-13: 8-3-1

2000-01: 9-1-2

1995-96: 10-2-0

1989-90: 8-4-0

15 YEARS

Last Friday’s win over SCSU saw Ethen Frank becomes the first Bronco to score four goals in a game in 15 years. The last Bronco to do so was Brent Walton on January 16, 2006. Walton scored four goals in a 5-4 win at Bowling Green.

Frank’s five-point game was the first since Colt Conrad had one goal and four assists in a win over North Dakota on November 17, 2018.

RESULT? NO PROBLEM

Heading into the series against the Huskies, the Broncos were only 1-3-0 when they were knocked out by opponents. St. Cloud State defeated WMU in both games last weekend 30-26 on Friday and 36-24 on Saturday, taking the Broncos to a 3-3-0 record. Western Michigan is 5-1-0 when it eliminates its opponents.

DOUBLE DIGIT PAIN

As a team, Western Michigan has registered double-digit blocked shots in each of its last six games. During the season, the Broncos have reached 10 blocks in eight out of 12. Junior Defender Ronnie Attard leads all WMU players with 23 in the season and is one of four to reach double-digit blocks. Senior Defender Michael Jewels has 20, senior forward Drew Worrad has 12, a team high for forwards and sophomore defenders Cedric Fiedler has 10.

THE ST. LAWRENCE SAINTS (3-4-4)

– THE SERIES: The Broncos and Saints are tied at 5-5-1 in the all-time series. The last time the two teams played, it was St. Lawrence who made the trip to Lawson Ice Arena on October 12-13, 2012. SLU won the opening game 4-3 in overtime and the Broncos finished the weekend with a 3-2 victory. WMU has not visited Appleton Arena since 2010. The Broncos, then coached by Jeff Blashill , came away with a 3-1 win and a 3-3 draw.

– A TRUSTED FACE: St. Lawrence is coached by West Michigan hockey alum Brent Brekke. Brekke, who is in his third season at the helm, played four seasons at WMU from 1990-94. He appeared in 151 career games, recording 54 points on nine goals and 45 assists from the blue line. He was an assistant captain under WMU head coach Pat Ferschweiler during the 1992-93 season and then captained the team in 1993-94. That season was his best as a Bronco, with 29 points on four goals and 25 assists, becoming the first player in the history of the program to be named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s best defensive defender.

– EXPLORE THE SAINTS: St. Lawrence is coming off a split road weekend, winning 6-4 at Princeton last Friday, before falling 8-0 to Quinnipiac on Saturday. SLU is 1-2-2 in non-conference action this season, with its lone win over Colorado College in the season opener on October 8. The Saints are still looking for their first home win of the season with a 0-1-1 record over Appleton so far.

The Saints have averaged 2.0 goals per game so far this season, placing them in 50th place nationally. Senior striker Kaden Pickering leads the team with three goals, while five others have scored two. Overall, the Saints have had 15 different goalscorers this season. Sophomore striker Justin Paul leads the team with five assists and is tied with Aleksi Peltonen for the team lead in points with six. Peltonen, a young striker from Finland, has two goals and four assists. Luc Salem is the top scorer from the blue line with four points on two goals and two assists.

SLU allows 3.09 goals per game, placing it 37th in the nation in scoring defense. Senior Emil Zetterquist has played in 10 of the team’s 11 games this season, with a record of 3-3-4 with an average of 2.45 goals and a save rate of 0.911.

St. Lawrence’s power play ranks 58th in the nation with 2.4 percent (1-for-41), with Pickering scoring the team’s only power play goal of the season. While the Saints have struggled with power play, their penalty kill is one of the best in the nation at 88.6 percent (39-for-44), placing them in eighth place overall.

ON THE HORIZON

Staying on the road, West Michigan heads to Miami next Friday and Saturday to take on the RedHawks. Friday’s game is set at 7:05 PM and Saturday’s at 5:05 PM. Both can be streamed live on NCHC.tv and heard live on the Bronco Media Network.