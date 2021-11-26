Experience the ultimate outing in Instant Sports Paradise





Summer isn’t over yet! At least not for the Northern Hemisphere as we head into our colder months. Today the release of Instant sports paradise on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The perfect island retreat to explore, recuperate, but above all to try out a variety of sports. You and three others can experience a virtual vacation like no other, all without leaving the comfort of your couch. Provided you are sitting on the same couch; everyone can find their new favorite sport with 15 mini games and sports to choose from. Jet skiing, bowling, table tennis, crazy golf and more come to life in Instant Sports Paradise: Explore an oasis full of history and mysteries. Blue lagoon, palm trees and hot sand In between workouts, there are plenty of secrets to uncover.

Team up, challenge your friends or try to beat your own records by pushing your limits. Maximum 4 local players.

Sporty, adventurer or Sunday player: 15 mini-games and sports activities are waiting for you! Jet ski, bowling, seaplane, wok, ice machine, table tennis and much more are here to relax.

Unlock hundreds of items and customize your characters. Amaze your friends and the islanders with surprising costumes. By the way, have you ever seen Santa on the beach? It doesn’t always have to be 100 km/h on this island, take a relaxing walk on the beach and see what you discover. Or come back to the hotel and prepare an evening meal for you and your friends. The only restrictions are that you can’t leave the island, but with a paradise so beautiful, why would you want to? Instant Sports Paradise is now available for download on the Xbox Store for 20.99, considerably cheaper than a real holiday. And unlike real outings, the fun never ends at Instant Sports Paradise! Stay tuned for our full review once we get the sand off our toes. Game descriptionSummer is here! With family and friends, INSTANT SPORTS Paradise takes you abroad, under the sun of an island paradise. Share a multitude of sporty and fun experiences without leaving your home

