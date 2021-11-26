Aggie Volleyball Celebrates Seniors in Series Against Missouri – Texas A&M Athletics





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas Texas A&M volleyball returns home for the final two games of the 2021 regular season, when the Aggies host the Missouri Tigers on November 26-27. The first service at the Reed Arena is scheduled for Friday at 6pm, while Saturday’s game is booked at 4pm. Both games are available for streaming on SEC Network+. At the end of Saturday’s game, the program celebrates the eight seniors of the A&M volleyball team. Fans are encouraged to stay after if London Austin-Roark , Macy Carrabine , Camille Conner , Camryn Ennis , Allison Fields , Sabrina Sustala , Mallory Talbert and Taylor Voss are all recognised. The Aggies (12-14, 5-11 SEC) return to the Brazos Valley after a hard-fought five-set loss to the LSU Tigers on Sunday. Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon had 19 and 18 kills respectively, while Talbert finished with 14 kills on a career-high .722 hit rate. On the defensive side, Ennis and Fields recorded 14 digs each. Christon continues to lead the Aggie roster in points (339.5), points per set (3.65), kills (313), and kills per set (3.37). Talbert maintains a big lead over the rest of the team in blocks, registering 94 rejections in her senior campaign. Missouri (5-24, 2-14 SEC) broke an eight-game losing slip Wednesday night, beating Tennessee in five sets. The Tigers are led in every major statistical category by junior outside hitter Anna Dixon, who leads the team in points (379.5), points per set (3.87), kills (339), and kills per set (3.46) . Dixon has appeared in all 98 sets for the Tigers this season and is third on the team with 144 total. This weekend’s series will serve as the 51st and 52nd meetings between Texas A&M and Missouri in volleyball, with the Aggies maintaining a dominant 31-19 lead in the all-time series. The Tigers lead by an 8-7 margin since both schools went to the SEC in 2012, but the Aggies have a 19-4 lead in games played in Aggieland. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thMan.com for more information about Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team at facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

