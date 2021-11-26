Highlights, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 on Chattogram, Full Cricket Score: Bangladesh 253/4 on stumps





Switch between the above tabs to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary Example:Bangladesh’s struggling cricket team faces injuries as they await the formidable challenge of hosting Pakistan for a series of two tests that begin in Chittagong on Friday. Star players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal have been sidelined, adding to a lack of confidence in the camp after losing eight straight Twenty20 internationals, meaning Pakistan will start out as overwhelming favourites. The visitors completed a clean sweep 3-0 in the previous Twenty20 series, but will have to do without leader Yasir Shah, who has had a thumb injury since September. The leg spinner has been a key bowler for Pakistan since 2014, taking 235 wickets in 46 Tests. All-rounder Shakib suffered a hamstring injury that ended his T20 World Cup against the West Indies in Sharjah last month, but he was included in the test squad in hopes of regaining his fitness. But Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin said on Tuesday: “Shakib has not yet recovered from his injury. He needs further rehabilitation. Our physiotherapist is constantly looking after him.” Tamim has been kept out of the test squad as he is recovering from a finger injury and is unlikely to resume training until next month, a Bangladesh Cricket Board official said. Minhajul was confident that Bangladesh could make up for Shakib’s absence. “We have options in terms of spin and pace. The team for the first Test is made up of cricketers who play regularly together and they know the demand for Test matches,” he said. “Pakistan is a formidable team, but we are confident Bangladesh will be competitive if we are disciplined and patient.” Pakistan will replace Yasir with 36-year-old Bilal Asif, who played the most recent of his five Tests in 2018. “We have experienced players for the Test matches, we just want to continue the momentum,” Pakistani captain Babar Azam said after Bangladesh’s win in the T20 series. Pakistan has played 10 Tests against Bangladesh and has won nine. Bangladesh’s only draw came in 2015 when Tamim scored a first Test double hundred in a record 312 runs with Imrul Kayes in the second innings at Khulna. The second test will start on December 4 in Dhaka. Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Yasiran Ali, Rejamudul R Hasan. Pakistani squad: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali , Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mahmood. With inputs from AFP Read allLatest news,Trending News,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsandNewshere. follow us onfacebook,TwitterandInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/sports-news/live-cricket-score-bangladesh-vs-pakistan-1st-test-day-1-at-chattogram-10166171.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos