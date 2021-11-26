Fairhaven football rally to beat Dartmouth on Thanksgiving

DARTMOUTH A win by Fairhaven over Dartmouth hasn’t happened since 2011, but things have changed on the SouthCoast football scene since then.

Especially that Blue Devil football is back.

Fairhaven proved it once more when 24 unanswered points on Thanksgiving morning paved the way for an impressive 24-7 win over rival Dartmouth at Dartmouth Memorial Stadium.

And while Fairhaven has racked up many wins since head coach Derek Almeida and his staff inherited the program in 2020, Thanksgiving games are played on the main stage for everyone in the community to see.

Were not the same and I think a lot of people know that now, said Fairhaven senior Cadence Chase, who has won back-to-back Thanksgiving matchups as a former player for Dartmouth. I think the past two years have really cemented the old Fairhaven legacy of football. Come in and be a community where fans go and students go and everyone cares about the team. I love that, it’s the best there is.

As the winners’ euphoria kicked in, Coach Almeida let out a “Fairhaven” scream at the remaining fans with no real urgency to leave the stands. The passion that characterized the program he wanted to build in Fairhaven at that time.

It’s emotional, he said. “This is a great group of kids. Whether they were doing the right things or not as coaches, our kids have been involved in what they were doing for the past nine months. This is what football is all about. It’s not about attacking or defenses, it’s about passion and playing as hard as possible.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dartmouth (7-4) opened up with his run game clicking as 18, 28 and 20 yards pieces from Baron Dutra, Ethan Marques and JJEsterlin respectively led to a one yard touchdown from Marques just three minutes after the start of the game. the match.

Fairhaven (8-3) was able to move the ball on his first drive as well, but Dartmouth clamped down and forced the Blue Devils to settle for a field goal, which was drilled from 27 yards by Tyler Burke to make it 7- 3 out of it. early.

During Dartmouth’s second drive, senior quarterback Will Kelly was injured when he was tackled out of bounds, forcing his team to change the game plan. Ethan Marques finally picked up the charge offensively, starting with 18 yards of consecutive carries to close out the quarter. The Fairhavens defense was able to adapt with the first of several big stops when a tackle by Dante Baiardi in fourth place gave the ball back to the Blue Devils.

I feel very bad about what happened to Kelly, nobody wants to see an injury like that, Almeida said. That was of course to our advantage once that happened, but our kids came to play today.

Fairhaven took a one-game shot after taking over when Peter Joseph threw a 47-yard pass to Burke, with the big strike benefiting the run game for the Blue Devils the rest of the way. The drive was then interrupted by a touchdown, this time from Justin Marques on a 10-yard run to give Fairhaven a 10-7 lead with 8:45 left of the half.

The run of good play continued for Fairhaven when Tyler Mahon fell on a fumble to give the Blue Devils a shot at half. And just like turkey on round two, they got it when Chase broke down a 44-yard touchdown on the fourth and fourth, untouched thanks to the pre-blockers.

Once I was gone, I knew I would get there, Chase said. It was just the best feeling. Everyone cheered when I broke out. Scoring in this game is so big because it means so much to so many people.

In the second half, Ethan Marques, who finished as quarterback for Dartmouth, continued to shine. The senior returned a 55-yard punt to put his team first in the first drive of the second half. But again, the Fairhaven defense struggled, coming up with a big fourth-and-goal stop to hold the score at 17-7.

Well in the driver’s seat, Fairhaven followed with a methodical offensive drive, knocking more than eight minutes off the game clock and increasing the advantage as Colby Correia made his way into the end zone untouched from 20 yards for the 24-7 final score.

This program bought into what they did, Almeida said. The kids on the scout attack and scout defense, they’ve been working hard for the past week and a half. We didn’t take a day off, we worked every day and I think today paid off.”

WHAT IT MEANS: It was Fairhaven’s first win over Dartmouth since 2011. The Blue Devils, who also defeated Old Rochester and Apponequet this year, finished with a record of 8-3. … Dartmouth finished the season 7-4.

KEY GAME: With Fairhaven’s attack in a fourth-four situation with three minutes to rest, the Blue Devils went into a reliable outside toss. The result? A lightning-quick 44-yard touchdown run that took the sails out of the home crowd by none other than Chase, a former Dartmouth player before transferring to Fairhaven last year. The score made it 17 unanswered points and put the Blue Devils firmly in control for the remainder of the game.

COACH RICKWHITE ON HIS SENIORS: They have been great for the past four years. They bring so much effort and enthusiasm to practice every day. They really set a good example on and off the pitch and even today when Will (Kelly) went down I feel like they still put in a lot of effort and played hard four quarters. Thanks to Fairhaven, they did a great job.

ALMEIDA ON HIS DEFENSE:“I thought we came up with some things that we liked, it was just so hard to simulate because (Dartmouth) got good, tough kids on offense. Their backs are incredible and they run fast. I think it’s that first ride took a little bit to get an idea of ​​how fast they would go and how physical they would be and then we kind of settled in.

CHASE ON THE ANTICIPATION OF THE GAME AGAINST DARTMOUTH: “I grew up with all these kids. I played Pop Warner with them, went to high school with them and we won the last time I played, but I was on the other side. They’re my friends, so I really wanted to play against them.”

REMARKS: After surrendering a touchdown in just 2:38 on the game clock, Fairhaven defeated Dartmouth 24-0 to en route to his first rivalry series win since 2011. Fairhaven’s defense came up with a fumble, interception and a crucial fourth goal line stop during the unanswered sequence of the game.

FAIRHAVEN 24, DARTMOUTH 7

FAIRHAVEN;3;14;0;7 24

DARMOUTH;7;0;0;0 7

To score

first quarter

DHS: Marques 2 Yard Run (12 Kick Good), 9:22

FHS: 10 27 Field Goal, 2:34

Second quarter

FHS: Ethan Marques 1 Yard Run (10 Kick Good), 8:45

FHS: Cadence Chase 44 Run (10 Kick Good), 3:21

Fourth quarter

FHS: Colby Correia 20 Yard Run (10 Kick Good), 6:53

Individual stats

Rushing DHS: Ethan Marques 16-94-1, Salnave Esterlin 7-31, Baron Dutra 2-22, Will Kelly 2-14; FHS: Justin Marques 18-81, Cadence Chase 11-68-1, Colby Correia 8-64-1, Peter Joseph 7-21, Tyler Mahon 1-0

DHS passing: Ethan Marques 3-6-41-0-1; FHS: Peter Joseph 3-3-56-0-0

DHS received: Baron Dutra 2-31, Jalen Adams 1-10; FHS: Tyler Burke 1-47, Cadence Chase 1-2, Justin Marques 1-3