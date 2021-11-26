Sports
Betway Expands Tennis Portfolio With Rio Open Deal
Betway has added the Rio Open to its list of top tennis partners in an agreement under which it will sponsor the next two editions of the annual tournament.
The sports betting owned by the Super Group has secured sponsorship rights for the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Rio Open, including association rights and prominent field branding on all match pitches.
Betway also plans to produce content for tennis fans that will be distributed through the tournament’s social media and digital channels.
“It is a pleasure to have a brand as big as Betway in the Rio Open portfolio,” said Marcia Casz, director of the Rio Open. “We are very successful in having one of the leaders in its segment as a partner in the biggest tennis event in Latin America and we hope to continue to partner for many years to come.”
The tournament was founded in 2014 and since its inception, tennis stars of big names including Rafael Nadal, David Ferrer and Cristian Garin have graced the eight clay courts of the Jockey Club Brasileiro in Rio di Janeiro. The Rio Open is the only ATP Tour 500 event in South America and the only ATP Tour event in Brazil.
This development also continues Betway’s hot streak of tennis sponsorship deals, recently becoming the official betting partner of the Stockholm Open.
Commenting on his company’s partnership with the Rio Open, Betway Chief Exec Anthony Werkman said: “To complement our already enviable existing portfolio of tennis sponsorships, we are delighted to become a premium partner of the Rio Open, the only ATP Tour event in Brazil.
“The tournament is always contested by the sport’s top talent and an association with it marks another proud moment for the Betway brand.”
