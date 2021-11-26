Sports
College ladies hockey: Weekend preview | College Sports
When: 2 p.m., today; 2 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Alfond Arena, Orono, Maine.
Data: Clarkson (12-2-2); Maine (8-9-1).
Top scorers: Clarkson, Caitrin Lonergan (9 goals-15 assists24 points), Gabrielle David (8-1018), Nicole Gosling (3-1114), Haley Winn (3-1114); Maine, Ida Kuoppala (10-5-15), Rahel Enzler (3-6-9), Celine Tedenby (2-4-6).
Goalies: Clarkson, Michelle Pasiechnyk (11-2-2, 1.43 goals-to-average, .936 save percentage); Maine, Loryn Porter (8-9-1, 1.49, .954).
Outlook: The Golden Knights will play their last non-conference games of the season this weekend. So far, Clarkson is 7-1-2 in non-conference games and 6-1-1 on the road. … Clarkson has conceded just 25 goals in 16 games. … Maine has struggled on offense this season, averaging just 1.5 goals. The good news for the Black Bears is that their defense has played well, at just 1.6.
St. Lawrence vs. Ohio State, Minnesota-Duluth
When: vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m., today; vs. UMD, 2:30 p.m., Saturday.
Where: MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Washington, DC
Records: St. Lawrence (7-5-4); State of Ohio (12-2); Minnesota Duluth (6-4).
Top Scorers: SLU, Abby Hustler (4-8-12), Rachel Teslak (3-7-10), Aly McLeod (6-3-9); Ohio State, Jenna Buglioni (9-16-25), Jennifer Gardner (7-18-25), Sophie Jacques (8-15-23); UMD, Gabbie Hughes (7-12-19), Elizabeth Giguere (5-13-18), Anna Klein (6-8-14).
Goalkeepers: SLU, Lucy Mogan (5-5-4, 1.55, .941); Ohio State, Andrea Braendli (6-2, 1.40, 0.941); UMD, Emma Soderberg (6-4, 1.90, .921).
Outlook: The Saints will also conclude the non-conference portion of their season in this tournament. SLU will face a former Clarkson player in every game as Lauren Bernard plays for Ohio State and Elizabeth Giguere plays for Minnesota-Duluth. Giguere has 12 goals and 15 assists in 16 games against the Saints. … The Buckeyes, who reached the Frozen Four last year, are averaging 5.29 goals, keeping opponents at just 1.36. Former Clarkson player Bernard, a defender, has two goals and nine assists in 14 games. … The Bulldogs reached the Frozen Four last season. Minnesota-Duluth has won four in a row after opening with a 2-4 record. Three of those four losses were against Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Sources
2/ https://www.nny360.com/sports/collegesports/college-women-s-hockey-weekend-preview/article_e848ccb2-5647-5bc3-a580-3e5792b6dd85.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]