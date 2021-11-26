Sports
bears vs. Lions – Game Recap – November 25, 2021
DETROIT — Matt Nagy still has a job and maybe his team has a chance to save the season.
Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the slumping Chicago Bears a 16-14 win over the scoreless Detroit Lions on Thursday.
The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game loss streak under Nagy, who answered questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kick-off.
Nagy said team president George McCaskey told the team on Wednesday in the Patch.com report that the fourth-year coach was told he will no longer coach after the Detroit game was inaccurate.
We’ve been through some things in the last few days, some distractions,” Nagy acknowledged. But it just proves who they are, what kind of fighters they are, what kind of winners they are.”
Meanwhile, the Lions (0-10-1) showed that no one in the NFL comes as short as them.
First you have to learn not to lose,” said Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, who was returning from a one-game absence due to an oblique injury.
Detroit made a lot of mistakes, early and late, to extend his winless skid to 15 games since beating the Bears on the road nearly a year ago. The Lions were awarded 10 penalties, including three in a row when they were in midfield, ending their chance to score on their last possession.
If you have second-and-25 or third-and-32, your playbook definitely shrinks,” lamented first-year coach Dan Campbell.
Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured rookie Justin Fields, led the Bears on an 18-play, 69-yard drive that cost the last 8:30 of the clock.
Dalton converted a third-and-5 with a 13-yard pass to Damiere Byrd to get the Bears into midfield. Detroit later helped, giving them 5 yards on a penalty for calling consecutive timeouts without a game in between.
I knew it was a penalty, but we had half of our guys on one call and half on the other,” Campbell said. I could either call the time-out knowing it would be a penalty or standing there and watching them score a touchdown.”
On the next snap, Dalton converted third and 4th with a 7-yard pass to Byrd. With only one time-out to go, Dalton was able to kneel to set the clock back to 1 second before declaring a time-out to set up Santos’ third field goal.
I don’t think I’ve been part of a game with two time-outs in a row,” said 34-year-old Dalton.
Dalton finished 24 of 39 for 317 yards with green light, 17 yards touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham late in the first half and an interception.
Goff was 21 of 25 for 171 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble on a game that was turned back after Nagy challenged. Goff threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds on his first drive and a 17-yard pass to TJ Hockenson late in the third that helped Detroit take a 14-13 lead it simply couldn’t hold.
Goff ultimately didn’t get a chance to lead the Lions on a game-winning drive because they couldn’t get the ball back.
I never thought there was a scenario when we left the field that it would be the last time we were there,” he said. I thought in the worst case scenario we would drive four minutes to win the game.”
Chicago won three of its last four games last season to rally into the expanded postseason roster after losing six consecutive games.
This week was an important week to believe in,” said Santos, whose second field goal just before halftime gave the Bears a 13-7 lead. And I hope to catch fire again.”
LUNCH WILL BE SERVED
Dalton didn’t make many mistakes, but Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye took advantage of one when he stepped in front of a receiver late in the second quarter to pick a pass into the end zone. Oruwariye brought some joy to Lions fans in need, celebrating the interception by leaving his teammates in the end zone served imaginary food from football.
Injuries
Bears: Fields missed the game after injuring his ribs in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. … WR Marquise Goodwin (foot), LB’s Roquan Smith (hamstring) and Sam Kamara (concussion) left the game with injuries.
Lions: RB DAndre Swift injured his right shoulder in the second quarter and was not allowed to return, taking the best player of the offensively challenged team from the field. Campbell said Swift sprained the same shoulder two weeks ago. …. CB Bobby Price (shoulder) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) were also injured during the game.
GOOD BUSINESS
With Swift’s first of three catches against Chicago, he joined the New York Giants trailing Saquon Barkley, Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and Herschel Walker as the four players in NFL history with at least 100 receptions, 250 hasty tries and 15 touchdowns over the first 24 games of their career.
NEXT ONE
Bears: Host Arizona on December 5.
Lions: host Minnesota on December 5.
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage
