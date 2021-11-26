for the many football fans who have long campaigned for reforms to the modern mega-commercialization of games, the content of Tracey Crouchs’ fan-led review is so familiar it’s painful and oddly comforting at the same time. It mulling over the same glaring problems and structural dysfunctions as all previous serious reports that have piled up since the Football League First Division clubs split to form the Premier League 29 years ago, comes to essentially the same conclusions.

But this time there is a huge difference, which makes it a real landmark. The review shows that politicians are tired of being fobbed off, and veteran Football Supporters Association campaigners, who have worked extensively on the details, have learned from previous reports that have brought too little change. So as unlikely as it may seem that a Conservative government led by a character like Boris Johnson could seriously consider bringing in an independent regulator for the people’s game, that has now become a real possibility, after Crouch has given her chance. grabbed it and recommended it.

The Premier League opposes the proposal, but the 20-club top division, which holds so many of the games in the billions and holds so much power, has largely accepted this recommendation. Ever since the new Labor government set up a football task force, which began in 1997, to examine the fault lines of the games commercial makeover, the Premier League has habitually advocated and lobbied against regulatory changes. Under former chief executive Richard Scudamore, the Premier League also worked hard to oppose measures taken by the Football Association, the governing body, to regulate the finances and ownership of the top clubs.

With its wealth and weight, the league won those turf wars and the role of the FAs has largely been distilled into managing football from the England team to the grassroots and semi-professional pyramid, and developing coaching programmes. It has made admirable progress in many of these areas, as heralded by the surprising improvement in England’s teams, but it largely steers clear of the business side of regulating clubs and the games that are painfully skewing finances.

The Crouch review reached the same overall rating as the clearly reasonable one achieved by all its predecessors, recognizing its astonishing achievements since 1992, while acknowledging its calamities. This success story of English football is a tribute to the hard work and vision of countless people over many years, but it is possible to celebrate this achievement at the same time and at the same time have serious concerns about the future viability of football in this country.

The Crouch review could lead to more checks and balances on clubs. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Through all the years of research, the top clubs have succeeded with one core goal: to keep as much football money as possible for themselves. The breakout was an escape from the Football League structure of sharing money across the four divisions, and whatever 20 clubs are in the gold pinnacle at any given time, they never come close to restoring the much more equal distribution of money. 50% from before.

The resulting fierce disparity is outlined on page 28 of the Crouchs report with a very simple color chart illustrating 2019-20 clubs’ earnings. Above all other clubs are the four that have played in the Champions League, each with an average turnover of 444 million. That was 424 meters more than the average of 20 meters achieved by championship clubs without parachute payments. Those with parachute payments that, as the report acknowledges, impossibly disrupt the EFLs’ finances are still making only minor hitches in the chart, averaging 52 million. The review calls for more equal distribution, to be imposed by the regulator if the clubs cannot reach an agreement.

The nearly 30-year concentration of football money so heavy at the top has turned the venerable clubs originally established as Victorian community institutions into investments, for owners who will likely one day leave and sell for a huge personal profit. In December 1999, the FA, Premier League and Football League rejected the reform proposals of the majority of the football task force and issued their own separate report. hardly any of the then 20 top clubs now has the same owners, and several, notably Martin Edwards of Manchester United and David Moores of Liverpool, have sold their shares to investors for profits of millions of pounds. It is shocking to recall that Sunderland, Coventry, Wimbledon, Derby, Bradford and Sheffield Wednesday in the 1999-2000 Premier League who took this position have been clubs that have all endured serious difficulties since they retired.

As Crouchs points out, professional clubs have gone bankrupt 62 times since the breakout from the Premier League, leaving traces of unpaid debts from administrations. Many fell in the early 2000s, when there was nothing quite like the current scale of financial regulation and no aptitude and right person test at all, as football authorities have argued for years that it would be unworkable.

The Premier League and EFL have changed over time, boosted by the different reports, pressures, crises or commercial logic, or sometimes just doing the right thing. Historically, it’s striking that patience has finally run out and the recommendation for independent regulation is being made, as the game is better managed and regulated than ever before, and clubs have extensive community programs that do a great job in many areas disadvantaged by the austerity decade of the United States. government. But now the latest in a tiresome series of studies, led by some people who have been around for a very long time, have come to the conclusion that football can no longer be left alone and it needs some help to help itself.