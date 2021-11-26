LTA Color Holder program to recognize and celebrate tennis players who have represented Great Britain





The LTA today unveiled a new Color Holders program designed to recognize and celebrate players who have represented Great Britain at tennis. The revival of Color Holders this year, which for the first time now recognizes wheelchair tennis players in addition to non-wheelchair players, marks 125 years since Britain’s first ever players competed in tennis at the 1896 Olympics in Athens. Historically, from the early 1900s through the 1980s, when playing for Great Britain, players were given a color, the equivalent of a cap in football or rugby. Becoming a Color Holder was signified by a unique shield, which has been revamped and will continue as the new Color Holders symbol. As part of the program’s reintroduction and after collecting historical records, the LTA has put together a sequential list of all the players who have ever represented Great Britain at tennis since that very first, 125 years ago. There are currently only 314 players who have ever done this, with each player being given their own personal number to represent their place on the list. A player becomes a Color Holder when he first takes the field to represent Great Britain in any of the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Fed Cup), Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup or the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Players who have competed in two previous international team tennis competitions – the Wightman Cup and Kings Cup – are also on the Color Holder list. The program will also provide an opportunity to partner with Color Holders as the LTA continues its work to open up tennis to many more people across Britain. To see the full list of 314 color holders and their individual tracking numbers LTA CEO Scott Lloyd said: We are delighted to relaunch Color Holders for the UK tennis community. Representing your country in any sport is an extraordinary achievement, and tennis is no different. By reintroducing the program and assigning personal representative numbers to each player, it is an achievement that we want to ensure is widely recognized and celebrated for players past, present and future. The relaunch of the program has been done in consultation with former players and led by LTA chairman David Rawlinson: I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the development of the new program. Representing your country gives a player a status that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives, and the new Color Holders program allows us to celebrate that appropriately and ensure that our leading players continue to feel like a valued part of British tennis. family. To celebrate the launch of the Color Holders program, the LTA has released a video featuring contributions from Virginia Wade, Tim Henman and Peter Norfolk. color holder no. 144, Wade said: It’s great that Color Holders has been revived to recognize all the players who have represented Great Britain in tennis. I’m proud to be a Color Holder – this program has a great history and it’s fantastic to see so many names on the list.”

