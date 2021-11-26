Rockford IceHogs | IceHogs host admirals on hockey battles against cancer





Rockford, Illinois The Rockford IceHogs receive the Milwaukee Admirals on Hockey Fights Cancer Night to benefit the SwedishAmerican Foundation tonight at 7:00 am. Tonight is the first of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season. Download tonight’s rosters and game notes!

IceHogs celebrate and honor loved ones during Cancer Night Tonight hockey fights

The Rockford IceHogs are dropping the gloves on cancer tonight with their third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night to benefit the SwedishAmerican Foundation. IceHogs players will wear custom, limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer-themed lavender shirts that will be auctioned during the game and online via IceHogs.com en DASH. Buy tickets Download and personalize your hockey fights Cancer I Fight For Signs

IceHogs fans are encouraged to participate in various special moments during the game and fill in custom I fight for signs that will be posted throughout the BMO Harris Bank Center. Snap a photo with your plates and tag the IceHogs on your favorite social media platform! Download your I Fight For Sign here! Annual Stick It to Cancer Sold out in minutes!

During pregame warmups on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, select IceHogs players will use custom sticks with special messages and names of fan loved ones as part of the second annual Stick It to Cancer initiative. Every stick sold out in minutes! Thanks, IceHogs fans! More information Pigs ready for first three-in-three weekend of the season

The IceHogs will play their first three-game in a three-day weekend tonight and Sunday, traveling to Chicago on Saturday. They will play two more three-in-three series this season: December 30-January. 1 vs. Milwaukee and Chicago and February 25-27 vs. Iowa and Texas. They also compete in a four-game over a five-night run from April 1-5 in Tucson and Henderson. Good to see you old friend

Tonight marks the first meeting between the IceHogs and Admirals since February 22, 2020, a period of 644 days. The IceHogs went 1-7-1-0 against the Admirals during the shortened 2019-20 season, holding a record of 63-62-8-10. The Admirals have withdrawn from the 2020-21 season.

The Rockford IceHogs will continue a three-day weekend tomorrow, Saturday 27 Nov against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the Allstate Arena and return to the BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday 28 Nov to host the Admirals at 4pm Buy tickets Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the go at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs App! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road races this season on 23.3 Circle TV and on every match AHLTV

and listen in on all of Mid-West Family’s local stations, including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Stream. 2021-22 Regular Season Records:

Rockford: 5-6-1-0 (6th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 4-10-1-0 (7th, Central Division) 2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (home games in bold): Fri November 26 vs. Milwaukee sun 28 november vs. Milwaukee wed. December 1 in Milwaukee Tues. 21 Dec. vs. Milwaukee Thu 30 Dec. in Milwaukee Sat. January 8 in Milwaukee Fri 28 Jan in Milwaukee wed. February 2 vs. Milwaukee wed. February 16 in Milwaukee Fri March 11 in Milwaukee sun 20 march vs. Milwaukee Tues. March 29 vs. Milwaukee IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-0-0-0 IceHogs vs. Admirals, all time

63-62-8-10 Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as interim head coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals) NHL partner

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Predators of Nashville

