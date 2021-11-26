Israeli player eliminates Yakubu from Nigeria, qualifies for semi-finals





Israels Romi Cohen defeated Nigeria’s Ozi-oiza Yakubu 6-0, 7-5 on Thursday to qualify for the singles semifinals of the ongoing J5 World Tennis Championships in Abuja. The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that the match was played on the second leg of the ITF Tennis World Tour J5 Abuja, which started on November 24 at the tennis complex of the Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Cohen told NAN she was very happy with the win. My performance was better than the week before I played, I worked hard and fought to deserve this win. Beating my opponent was a great task. My plan is to win the final of the tournament, she said. I made a good calculation and I hope to be able to carry the trophy this time. I will do my best to achieve my goal. Cohen said she would spend time perfecting her tactics for Friday’s semi-final against Nigeria’s Ohunene Yakubu or Egypt’s Joody Elkady in the singles category. In another category of women’s singles, Ohunene Yakubu defeated Rebecca Ekpenyong 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals. In the round of 16 men’s singles, Lucky Danjuma defeated Marshall Hulett of South Africa 6-3, 6-4, while Mukhtar Andu of Great Britain defeated Desmond Ayaaba of Ghana 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. In another match played in the men’s doubles category, Daniel Crowie and Marshall Hulett, both from South Africa, defeated Nigerian duo Jibril Adamu and Isaac Danjuma 7-5, 6-3 in the round of 16. Emmanuel Jebutu and Chika Nwaozuzu of the US thrash Fortune Joseph and Yassine Mahmah of Morocco 6-3, 6-1 in the round of 16. A total of 45 players from Nigeria (host), Canada, USA, Israel, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana and South Africa will participate in the Championships. NAN reports that the J5 ITF World Tennis Tour, which started on November 24, will end on Sunday, November 28. NAN Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For continued free access to the nation’s best investigative journalism, we ask that you consider giving modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you contribute to support relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone. To donate TEXT ADVERTISING: Advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/497431-itf-world-tennis-tour-israeli-player-knocks-out-nigerias-yakubu-qualifies-for-semi-final.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos