Best of the Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka Feud

A lot has changed since the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the site of the photo above with Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

In the picture, the two seem to get along well. In reality, they couldn’t hate each other anymore. After the pair’s personal issues were put to bed for the 2021 Ryder Cup, where both Koepka and DeChambeau helped Team USA defeat the Europeans in Whistling Straits, the rivalry has resumed with The Match’s fifth game on Friday with a 12-hole fight at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Get ready for the game with a history lesson about some of the biggest moments in the beef between Brooks and Bryson.

Started with slow play

In 2019, slow play was all the rage on the PGA Tour, and DeChambeau was the poster boy for the problem (partly because as one of the best players in the world on TV, he was more slow than others).

It got to the point where even his fellow players on the Tour were calling him out, with Eddie Pepperell taking the harshest criticism of DeChambeaus by calling him an untainted, determined idiot.

Koepka also had more than a few words on the subject, and DeChambeau had plenty.

The two broke up and moved on. Just when it looked like this might be the end of the feud, it was really just heating up the pot.

Six pack smack talk

My personal favorite moment of the beef.

During a Twitch stream in January 2020 after Koepka appeared in ESPN’s Body Problem,DeChambeau fired at his body.

I don’t think his genetics even make him look good, DeChambeau said. Have you seen the Body Issue? He had no abs. I have abs.

Queue Koepkas burn in 3 2 1

At the time, this burn was even better as DeChambeau had not yet won the US Open (he won at Winged Foot later in the year).

The video

I saw it, you saw it, we all saw it. But if by some strange coincidence you have no idea what I’m talking about, here’s what you need to know from May. The clatter of the metal nails, Koepka’s eyes almost rolling out of his head and down the cart track, it’s so pure.

Brooksie beer

And here’s my least favorite part of the feud.

At the 2021 Memorial Tournament, where Koepka didn’t even play, fans found themselves laughing at Brooksie in DeChambeaus fashion, leading to some spectators being thrown out.

Koepka’s reaction? Keep trolling of course.

My colleague Eamon Lynch said it best: his free beer for stunts crosses the line from entertaining fans to enlisting them as co-conspirators. There is a cancer metastasis in American sport from people who believe that buying a ticket makes them an actor in the action, not just a spectator of it.

Driver and caddy shots

At this point, things almost looked bad for Koepka. He clearly had the upper hand in any rivalry, but he just couldn’t stop trolling DeChambeau. There was his appreciation for the caddy after DeChambeau broke up with Tim Tucker for his title defense at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

And when DeChambeau went nuclear on his driver, there was KoepkasI love my driver interview and next message.

The hug

Who doesn’t like a happy ending?