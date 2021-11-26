Cricket, the icebreaker for physio John Gloster and Indian Olympians





Cricket enjoys unparalleled attention in India and an unparalleled fan base. Among these fans are also some of India’s top athletes and Olympians. And so for world famous physiotherapist John Gloster, cricket was the way to break the ice with Olympic and Paralympic athletes when they teamed up for Tokyo 2020. There are few people in India who don’t like cricket. I’ve been able to use cricket as the vehicle to start a conversation, said John Gloster, who was the physio of the Indian cricket team from 2005 to 2008, Olympics.com. And the fact that cricket is so in the public eye in India also brought me into the public eye. John Gloster helped a select number of athletes, including: B Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Bhavani Devic, in their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics through the GoSports Foundation in India. Although India returned with seven medals from the Tokyo Olympics, their best ever win, John Gloster believes the country has untapped potential to achieve better results on the biggest podium. Injury management key to success John Gloster, who is originally from Australia but spent 17 years in second ‘home’ Mumbai, believes India’s talented athletes could be molded into champions if given better facilities such as injury management. We are very lucky to have a large group of athletes who I think have tremendous potential. I think some of the infrastructure we have in India is as good as anywhere else in the world. The area where we can devote more time and resources is on medical and related health sciences, as injuries are the number one fear of every athlete. Injuries take you away from the game, and the concern about injury management only heightens the athletes’ fear of never returning to the sport, Gloster noted. John Gloster believes there should be a network of support staff who can provide the best care and help athletes stay informed. Whether it’s orthopedics, research and intervention, physical therapy, nutrition or whatever, athletes need to have access to the best possible people in India, Gloster said. Eyes on Paris 2024 After working with the Indian Olympians for Tokyo 2020, John Gloster is now aiming to improve on India’s medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s only three years away. Preparation of athletes, building monitoring systems, monitoring these athletes remotely, retention and acquisition of new guys. The process has already started. I want to give back to Indian sport and use my knowledge to benefit a wider range of athletes and the general community. That’s the primary goal for me, John concluded. Currently John Gloster is working with Delhi Bulls cricket team in the Abu Dhabi T10, the only T10 tournament officially sanctioned by crickets’ governing body, the ICC. From there, Gloster then moves on to the Rajasthan Royals camp in the Indian Premier League, before taking a much-needed two weeks off to visit his first home, Australia.

