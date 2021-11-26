Trenton Times Ice Hockey Preview, 2021-22: Area teams return to full schedules this season

After an unusually short season last winter, the region’s ice hockey teams are returning to business as usual and preparing for their first full schedule since the 2019-20 season.

While most preparations didn’t play last winter, with the exception of Princeton Day and Hun, who only logged three games, the CVC teams are coming out of schedules with conference-only games. Brace yourself, because when area teams get back into action, it should be a wild ride. Here are some of the teams, players, and dates you may want to keep an eye on.

Players to watch

Will Celli, Notre Dame, Sr., Fwd.

Now that fellow forward Carson Skove has graduated, Celli and team-mate Michael McVey will take on more of the scoring load on the Irish vanguard this winter. Celli was already a formidable offensive presence as a junior when he led Notre Dame in assists, with 17, and scored 11 goals, the second most on the team behind Skove. Celli will go into the season with a career total to date of 32 goals and 41 assists.

Lucas Gaisset, Hopewell Valley, Sr., Fwd.

As the Bulldogs struggled through a season of two wins last winter, Gaisset continued to lead the way for Hopewell Valley, leading the team in scoring for the second straight year. Gaisset had 14 points on seven goals and seven assists in a shortened season of 11 games. A year earlier, Gaisset led the way with 16 goals and 17 assists when the Bulldogs went 16-7-3. He will go into the season with a career total of 25 goals and 26 assists.

Timmy Miller, Princeton Day, Sr., Keeper

There were some pretty good goalkeepers in the area last winter, but Miller was by far the best of the bunch. The Panthers had three major games against state-ranked opponents last year, beating Morristown Beard and St. Augustine by identical scores 4-0 and tying Seton Hall 3-3. In all three games, it was Miller who worked overtime to keep the opponents in check. Against a lightning-fast and aggressive attack from Seton Hall, Miller piled one incredible save after another to forge the draw. Expect more of the same this season.

Charlie Pallitto, Robbinsville, Sr., Fwd.

Pallitto was a vital part of the Ravens deadly front line last winter as they won the CVC tournament title. He finished second on his team with 25 points, just eight behind graduate Mitch Ducalo, with 14 goals and 11 assists. While Robbinsville’s line emphasized passing and teamwork, at times Pallitto could be an attacking force all alone. He scored five goals in an 11-2 win over Hopewell Valley last season and scored three times in the 7-1 semi-final victory over Paul VI in the CVC tournament. He also scored a goal and assisted in the buzzer’s winning goal in the 5-4 final victory over Notre Dame.

John Zammit, Princeton, Sr., Fwd.

The Little Tigers played just five games last season, limiting Zammits’ production to just four goals and seven assists. No matter how many games he played, Zammit remained a key factor in Princeton’s dreaded frontline, which included Cooper Zullo and graduate Colm Trainor. A year earlier, when Colm and Aidan Trainor and Rocco Salvato scored 66 goals together, Zammit had a breakthrough season two, shooting 18 goals into the back of the net and providing seven assists. Expect Zammit, who comes into the season with a three-year total of 28 goals and 22 assists, to team up with Zullo to do most of the heavy lifting for the Princeton attack this season.

Teams to watch

Lawrenceville

After winning the MidAtlantic Hockey League title in 2019-20, the Big Red’s season was suspended last year, forcing Lawrenceville to play the win on the ice this winter. Still, the early scrimmage performance was promising and with a core group of returnees from that championship season and 15 new recruits, it shouldn’t be long before the Big Red is getting into shape. Senior Alexander Maner should provide the experienced leadership for the forwards, which also include seniors Nicolas Gingras and Justin Solovey and junior Eric Vivinetto. Newcomers Liam Mathews and postgraduate Barrett Oxenreider must bring talent and depth to the lines. Seniors Kevin and Kyle Baek are program veterans and should have a talented defensive streak together. They will be joined in defense by senior William Yee, junior Harrison Bylin and athletic newcomer Dominic Mauretti, a senior who should add some size to the defensive corps. Junior Richard Smith has shown promise as the goalkeeper through early scrimmages. The lineup looks solid and Big Red coach Keith Dupee, now in his fifth season with Lawrenceville, expects his squad to be ready from day one.

our lady

The Irish got as close to a perfect season as they could get in last winter’s shortened COVID schedule, losing in the final of the Colonial Valley Conference Tournament to champion Robbinsville with a goal with less than a second to play in. the regular competition. It was Notre Dame’s only loss last year (the Irish had drawn the Ravens 5-5 in the last game of the regular season). It was nonetheless a successful year and while Notre Dame suffered some graduation losses, including the team’s top goalscorer of the past three seasons, Carson Skove, there seems to be enough returning talent to make the Irish a formidable force in the CVC again. to make. The teams alongside the two highest goalscorers from a year ago, seniors Will Celli and Michael McVey, are both returning to the front line. Celli led the team in assists last year, with 17, and scored 11 goals in just eight games. McVey scored 10 goals and provided eight assists. Look for sophomore Trey Guire to make your way to the first line as well. Guire contributed from his first game as a freshman in 2020-21 and got stronger as last season progressed. He finished the year with six goals and five assists on the second line. There is also good news in the target. The Irish had some talented goalkeepers last season and back both times. Senior Drew Werthman and sophomore Nathan Mayer split time last season when they made 138 saves together and stopped more than 91 percent of all shots.

Princeton

The COVID disruptions were tough on the Little Tigers last winter as they were only on the ice for five games, going 2-3 and not competing in the CVC tournament. Two of those losses came against local prep rival PDS. While Princeton lost its top scorer from last season, Colm Trainor, there seems to be enough offensive firepower returning to help the Tigers regain elite status in the CVC. Topping the list of forwards are senior John Zammit and junior Cooper Zullo. The two combined for 21 points in those five games, while Zammit scored four goals and provided seven assists, while Zullo had six goals and four assists. Both players are the real deal. Zullo had a breakthrough freshman season in 2019-20, scoring 17 goals and racking up nine assists, while Zammit had 18 goals and seven assists as a sophomore during Princeton’s last full campaign. The Little Tigers also return senior John ODonnell. He scored just two points on a goal and an assist in last year’s shortened campaign, but was much more productive in his second season with nine goals and 14 assists. Also back is junior Ethan Garlock. Like ODonnell, Garlock didn’t get much of a chance to excel last season, but had a solid freshman season two years ago with eight assists and three goals. Goalkeeper Daniel Prokoshin returns for his senior season. Prokoshin has proven to be a solid and reliable presence in Princeton’s goal and should anchor Little Tiger’s defenses.

Princeton Day

Aside from the three games Hun played, the Panthers were the area’s only prep team to compete on the ice last season. They also had their problems and only managed to play six games. But it leaves PDS in pretty good shape for the coming season. Defense was key to 2-1-1 in four games against NJ.com Top 20 teams, and with the whole defensive lineup returning this winter, Princeton Day should be stronger. It will have to, because the Panthers will play in public school for the first time this season. PDS plays in the Gordon Conferences National Division with Pope John, St. Augustine St. Joes of Montvale and St. Peters Prep. If we add in the US division of the conferences, the Gordon team list reads like a whos who of New Jersey hockey powerhouses. Combine that with a Mid-Atlantic Hockey League schedule that includes players like Hill and Lawrenceville and it’s clear that the Panthers will face stiff competition, game in and game out. PDS got a great production from some freshman defenders last season and both Han Shin and Connor Stratton return for their second season. Timmy Miller, the Times All Area goalkeeper for the past few seasons, will be back in the net, frustrating every Princeton Day team with his spectacular play in goal. It’s on the offensive side where things seem more uncertain. Now that the three senior captains of last year’s team have graduated, coach Scott Bertoli is looking for one or more players to become breakthrough threats. There is a lot of depth to the forward as several new players will join the lines along with returning senior Adam Teryek, who was the team’s assist leader last winter. Sophomore Liam Jackson and junior Roshean Nissangaratchie are two newcomers looking to bolster the PDS line.

Robbinsville

No season may ever be as magical as Robbinsvilles walks through the short and strange season of COVID in 2020-21. With a talented front line passing the puck with surgeons precision by the end of the season, the Ravens eased conceded goals, devastated their opponents and walked away with the CVC tournament title. Several of the key players on that squad have graduated, including last season’s Times All-Area Player of the Year, Mitch Ducalo. But there is some serious talent returning and it is coach Dan Bergins’ way of fitting those pieces into his structured play system. Senior Charlie Pallitto returns from that front line after scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists last winter. Also back with forward is senior Jack Battistelli (4g., 4a. last season) and junior PJ Sferra (5g., 7a.), a dangerous playmaker, who can both score and create chances for his teammates. In defense, Raymond Corneau (1g.,6a.) will return to play for senior goalkeeper Chase Williams. Williams was only given the starting job as goalkeeper early last season, but became a rock in the Ravens defense towards the end of the years. He saved 195 shots last year and recorded a save rate of .859.

2021-22 Dates to hold

November 26 NJSIAA Opening Day/Transfer Date

November 29 Pope John on Princeton Day, 4 p.m.

December 2 Princeton at Notre Dame, 9 p.m. at MCP

January 3 Princeton in Robbinsville, 6 p.m. at MCP

January 11 Notte Dame in Princeton at 4 p.m. at MCP

January 18 Episcopal (Pa.) in Pennington, 3:30 p.m.

January 19 Lawrenceville on Princeton Day, 5:30 PM

January 21 Seton Hall on Princeton Day, 4 p.m.

February 13 NJSIAA State Tournament Closing Date

February 14 Tournament registration information ready

Feb 15th NJSIAA State Tournament Sowing

February 22 NJSIAA Tournament Round 1

February 25 NJSIAA Tournament Round 2

February 28 NJSIAA Tournament Round 3

March 2 Semifinals State Group C/NP in Codey Arena

March 3 State group A/B semifinals in Mennen Arena

March 7 Boys and Girls State Finals at Prudential Center