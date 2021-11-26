Here’s the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press





UNDATED (AP) Seventh-ranked Oklahoma State will find out who it will play against in its first Big 12 championship game. It could be a Bedlam rematch. The Cowboys are home for the regular season finale against 10th-placed Oklahoma. The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners will enter the title game with a win over Oklahoma State, or if the ninth-ranked Baylor loses its home final to Texas Tech earlier in the day. Oklahoma has won six in a row and 16 of 18 against the Cowboys. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas will host Kansas State on Friday. The Longhorns have lost six consecutive games under freshman coach Steve Sarkisian after a 4-1 start. Texas is already guaranteed a losing season. Kansas State has already qualified for a bowl. Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn is the catalyst for the Wildcats with over 1,000 yards and 14 hasty touchdowns. UNDATED (AP) Iowa State star Breece Hall could play his final home game when TCU visits Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Friday. Hall is a junior listed as one of the top running back prospects for the 2022 NFL draft. Coach Matt Campbell says he will help Hall make a decision on whether or not to declare the draft. The Cyclones must win to avoid their first non-winning regular season since 2016. That was Campbell’s first year. TCU plays its fourth game with Jerry Kill as interim coach. The Horned Frogs need a win to qualify for the bowl. PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Matthew Mayer scored 15 points to help No. 6 Baylor hold off VCU 69-61 in the semifinals of Thursday’s Battle 4 Atlantis. Freshman Kendall Brown added 14 points for the reigning champion Bears. Vince Williams scored 17 points to lead VCU. The Rams shot 48% after halftime but came no closer than three points. Baylor helped himself by making just five turnovers in the second half. The Bears also opened the second half with nine straight runs to take the lead to 38-27. LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (AP) Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and Christian Braun added 16 points when No. 4 Kansas defeated North Texas 71-59 in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday. Agbaji became the 63rd player to reach 1,000 points in Kansas history when he hit a 3 to open the score 2 minutes into the game. North Texas got 23 points from Tylor Perry. NS. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Kirsten Deans scored 12 points with six assists, 10 of 11 Mountaineers scored and No. 22-ranked West Virginia held off a tough challenge from Purdue, 65-57 at the St. Pete Showcase. Purdue, under former Seattle Storm guard and two-time NAIA Coach of the Year Katie Gearlds, stayed within eight points of West Virginia for most of the game, clearing 10 3-pointers. Ariana Gray scored 10 for West Virginia (4-0) and Madisen Smith, Jasmine Carson and Samuel each scored eight. Purdue was led by Brooke Moores for 13 points and Cassidy Hardin’s 12 for four three-pointers. West Virginia had scored no less than 78 points this season. CANCUN, Mexico (AP) NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Jordan Lewis added 15 points with six assists, and No. 6 Baylor rallied in the second half, beating Fordham 68-45 in the Cancun Challenge. Baylor scored just six points in the second quarter, went down 3 of 13 and trailed 24-20 at halftime. But the Bears responded by 24 points in the third quarter, 4 for 7 out of a 3-point range, to build a 44-34 lead. Baylor also scored 24 points in the fourth, with 9 out of 15 shots, to end the second half with 54.8% after 29.6 in the first. Sarah Andrews and JaMee Asberry each scored 10 points for Baylor. BOULDER, Colorado (AP) The relaxed transfer rules approved by the NCAA in the spring have resulted in some quick fixes and fast turnaround times for numerous men’s basketball programs. Several schools have added a handful of power conference transfers to jump-start their rebuilding. Among them are the New Mexico Lobos, who are 4-1 thanks to a quartet of transfers, and Iowa State. The Cyclones are 5-0 this year after a 2-22 last season. Others who have benefited from the new transfer rule include the Texas Longhorns, the Grand Canyon Antelopes, the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas A&M Aggies.

