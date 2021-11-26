Highlights, India vs New Zealand 1st Test, full cricket score: young, Latham leads Kiwis to 129/0 on stumps





India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: New Zealand closes the day at a commanding position of 129/0, thanks to the fifties of both openers. This after a great morning spell from Tim Southee who helped limit India to 345. India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Report: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have breathed new life into India in a 113-258-4 undefeated partnership against New Zealand on the opening day of the first Test on Thursday. India was reduced to 145-4 midway through the mid-session, but Iyer progressed to 75 not out in his Test debut and Jadeja was not out at 50. The game was canceled due to poor light with six overs left. India was well placed at 82-1 at lunchtime Mayank Agarwal fell to Kyle Jamieson early for 13 but lost to other opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane. Gill scored his fourth Test half century when Jamieson threw him through the gate on 52 of 93 balls. Gill hit five fours and a six. Eight overs later, Pujara fell behind Tim Southee in a repeat of the batsmans layoffs against Australia and England that fired out. Pujara scored 26 and India was 106-3. Rahane added 39 runs for the fourth wicket with Iyer when Jamieson returned and had Rahane castrated at 35 for his third wicket. However, New Zealand’s gains in the mid-session began to fade as Iyer and Jadeja dug in. Iyer chose his moments against the spinners as he hit seven fours and two sixes. He reached his first Test half-century with 94 balls. Jadeja was patient and solid on the other end as the duo took India past 200 runs. He scored his 17th Test half-century off 99 balls, including six fours. Their 100-run partnership yielded 192 deliveries. Most of New Zealand’s workload was shared in 45 wicketless overs by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, playing his 10th Test, and off-spinner William Somerville, playing his fifth. The debutant, batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, threw seven overs of left-arm spin. New Zealand picked three spinners but the fast bowlers took the wickets, Jamieson 3-47 and Southee 1-43. We found a swing early on. It went up and down a bit, Jamieson said. “Hopefully the new ball will swing a little in the morning. India is a fraction ahead, I think. “We held out pretty well and we need a good start in the morning. India has reassured key senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of this series of two tests. This is also a first test assignment for new coach Rahul Dravid, who started his tenure in the previous Twenty20 series with a 3-0 win over the New Zealanders. This is the first test between the teams since the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June, won by New Zealand in Southampton. India has not lost a home test against New Zealand since 1988. With inputs from AP

