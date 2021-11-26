Man Claiming to Be Peng Shuai’s Boyfriend Makes BIG Claim; says WTA ignored athlete’s email

In a new development in the case of Peng Shuai, the missing Chinese tennis player, a man who claims to be an associate of 35-year-old has accused Steve Simonof, head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), of emailing of the athlete.

A man named Ding Li provided a screenshot of an email Shuai allegedly sent to WTA head Steve Simon, asking not to hype her personal case, the BBC reported.

Shuai requested not to be ‘disturbed’: Ding Li

Simon has been accused by Ding of ignoring Shuai’s communications, claiming that Shuai has requested not to disturb her. Despite Shuai’s request to Simon not to escalate the situation, Ding claims Simon continued to ask for confirmation of her safety and shared her personal phone number with a number of tennis players, who showered her with phone calls and delivered messages.

It should be mentioned that WTA was one of the first organizations to raise its voice against Shuai’s sudden disappearance. After Shuai was reported missing in China, the WTA chief urged Chinese authorities to prove her safety. After several Chinese state-sponsored journalists shared photos and videos of Shuai in an effort to show she is safe in China, WTA chief Steve Simon released a statement saying he is happy to see the athlete. but that it remains unclear whether she is free. and able to make independent decisions and take actions.

Peng Shuai’s 1600-word message to the former Chinese Vice Premier

Shuai, one of China’s top tennis players, went intocommunicado earlier this month after accusing former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. Shuai had shared a 1,600-word post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where she accused the former politician of forcing her to have sex with him in what she described as a “brutal assault”. The incident is said to have taken place three years ago. Shuai’s post was immediately removed by Weibo after it went live on the platform. After Shuai made the allegations, she was reported missing.

In an effort to quell the speculation, Chinese state media journalists have posted photos and videos on Twitter proving the athlete is safe and free in the country. A journalist shared photos of an apparently happy Shuai, claiming they were sent by the tennis player on another Chinese social media platform, WeChat.

(Image: AP)