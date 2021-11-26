Today in History: National Hockey League Is Founded

Today is Friday, November 26, the 330th day of 2021. There are still 35 days in the year.

Highlight in today’s history:

On November 26, 1941, United States Secretary of State Cordell Hull delivered a note to the Japanese Ambassador to the United States, Kichisaburo Nomura (kee-chee-sah-boor-oh noh-moo-rah), outlining the American demands for permanent and comprehensive peace throughout the Pacific region. That same day, a Japanese naval task force consisting of six aircraft carriers left the Kuril Islands, bound for Hawaii.

At this date:

In 1825, the university’s first social fraternity, the Kappa Alpha Society, was founded at Union College in Schenectady, New York.

In 1864, the English mathematician and author Charles Dodgson presented a handwritten and illustrated manuscript, Alices Adventures Under Ground, to his 12-year-old friend Alice Pleasance Liddell; the book was later turned into Alices Adventures in Wonderland, published under Dodgson’s pen name, Lewis Carroll.

In 1883, former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The National Hockey League was founded in Montreal in 1917, as a successor to the National Hockey Association.

In 1933, a New York judge ruled that the James Joyce book Ulysses was not obscene and allowed to be published in the United States.

In 1943, during World War II, the HMT Rohna, a British transport ship carrying American soldiers, was hit by a German missile off the coast of Algeria; 1,138 men were killed.

In 1950, China entered the Korean War and launched a counter-offensive against soldiers from the United Nations, the US and South Korea.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, told a federal court that the shed accidentally caused part of the 18-1/2-minute gap in a key Watergate tape.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan appointed a commission headed by former Senator John Tower to investigate his National Security Council employees in the wake of the Iran-Contra affair.

In 1990, Japanese business giant Matsushita (mat-soosh-tah) Electric Industrial Co. to acquire MCA Corp., owner of Universal Studios, for $6.6 billion.

In 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris declared George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the states presidential election by a margin of 537 votes.

In 2008, teams of heavily armed Pakistani gunmen stormed luxury hotels, a popular tourist attraction and a crowded train station in Mumbai, India, killing at least 166 people in a frenzy lasting about 60 hours.

Ten years ago: In a friendly fire incident that further strained relations between the United States and Pakistan, US forces launched airstrikes that accidentally killed 24 Pakistani troops at two posts along the Afghan border. NASA’s Curiosity rover shot away from Kennedy Space Center on an 8 1/2-month, 354 million-mile journey to Mars (it arrived in August 2012). NBA players and owners reached a tentative agreement to end a 149-day lockout.

Five years ago: Cuba said it would celebrate nine days of mourning for Fidel Castro, including a three-day journey along its axis along the route taken by the rebel army that led on a victorious march across the island in 1959. Tony Award-winning actor Fritz Weaver died in New York at age 90.

A year ago: President Donald Trump, answering questions from reporters for the first time since the election, acknowledged that he would leave the White House if Democrat Joe Bidens’ victory was confirmed by the Electoral College; Trump also unleashed another round of complaints about the vote. Americans marked the Thanksgiving holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, with many celebrations canceled or reduced; Zoom and FaceTime calls connected some families with people who didn’t want to travel. With public health officials begging Americans not to travel, the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade was scaled back and aimed at a television audience rather than live crowds.

Today’s birthdays: Impressionist Rich Little is 83. Singer Tina Turner is 82. Singer Jean Terrell is 77. Pop musician John McVie is 76. Actor Marianne Muellerleile is 73. Actor Scott Jacoby is 65. Actor Jamie Rose is 62. Country singer Linda Davis is 59. Actor Scott Adsit is 56. Blues Singer-Musician Bernard Allison is 56. Country Singer-Musician Steve Grisaffe is 56. Actor Kristin Bauer is 55. Actor Peter Facinelli is 48. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 47. DJ/ record label executive DJ Khaled (KAL-ehd) is 46. Actor Maia (MY-ah) Campbell is 45. Country singer Joe Nichols is 45. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 43. Actor Jessica Bowman is 41. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 40. Actor Jessica Camacho is 39. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 37. Singer Lil Fizz is 36. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 36. Actor-Singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 31. Actor /singer Aubrey Peeples is 28.