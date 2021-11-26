News, Notes, and Nuggets from the Chicago Bears’ Thanksgiving victory over the Lions





The Bears offense continued to struggle to score touchdowns, racking up just one in Thursday’s 16-14 win. The unit produced 17 TDs in 11 games this season, including seven in the last five games. Lions running back D’Andre Swift left the game with a shoulder injury sustained when he was tackled by Roquan Smith midway through the second quarter. Swift left the game after being held to nil on three yards. In his previous two games, the sophomore had rushed for 130 and 136 yards against the Steelers and Browns, respectively. The Lions fell to 0-10-1 and 0-14-1 this season since their last win, a 34-30 comeback win over the Bears last December 6 at Soldier Field. Since losing their season opener to the 49ers 41-33, the Lions have not scored more than 19 points in 10 consecutive games. The Bears have now won eight games in a row against the Lions when they face a quarterback other than Matthew Stafford. They defeated Dan Orlovsky twice in 2008, Daunte Culpepper in 2009, Drew Stanton in 2010, Jeff Driskel and David Blough in 2019 and Goff twice this season. While Andy Dalton passed for 312 yards, the Bears running game was limited to 68 yards on 29 carries, an average of 2.3 yards. David Montgomery ran for 46 yards on 17 attempts. In Week 12, the Bears running game was ranked sixth in the NFL, while the Lions run defense was ranked 31st. In the previous three games, Detroit had allowed 236, 145 and 184 yards on the ground. The Bears were thin on the receiver, with Allen Robinson II dropping out of the game with a hamstring injury and Marquise Goodwin leaving the game with a foot injury. Damiere Byrd took advantage of the extended playing time, catching four passes for 42 yards after coming into Thursday’s game with five receptions for 32 yards this season. His 7-yard reception late in the fourth quarter was the 100th catch of his six-year NFL career.

