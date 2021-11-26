Sports
Ashes 2021: Tim Paine takes mental health break from cricket indefinitely
Tim Paine will retire from cricket on an “indefinite mental health hiatus”, his manager said Friday, leaving Australia’s Ashes preparations in disarray a week after the wicketkeeper’s resignation as captain.
Tim Paine takes indefinite sanity break from cricket (Reuters photo)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tim Pain Takes Indefinite Mental Health Break From Cricket
- Paine will miss the Ashes series against England
- Paine resigned as Australia captain after embroiled in scandal
Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine is likely to miss the entire Ashes series after his manager announced he is taking an indefinite mental health break. The news comes a week after Paine broke down in tears as captain following revelations about a scandal that involved sending inappropriate texts to a female colleague in 2017.
Paine was set to play for Tasmania in a domestic one-day match in Hobart on Friday ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on December 8, but will not be available for the “foreseeable future”, the state’s cricket club. said.
“Confirming @tdpaine36 is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite hiatus from mental health,” Paine’s manager James Henderson wrote in a social media post. “We are very concerned for the well-being of him and (wife) Bonnies and will not comment at this time.”
Cricket Australia, which named fast bowler Pat Cummins as Paine’s replacement on Friday, said Paine had advised them to ‘take a break from cricket for a period of time’.
“We recognize that this is an incredibly difficult time for Tim and his family and are determined to support them,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.
“We respect and understand Tim’s decision to take a break at this time to focus on the well-being of him and his family.”
Paines’ teammates hoped for wicketkeeper to finish on Dec. 8. his 37th birthday to play when Australias five-Test series against England begins in Brisbane. As of Thursday, the veteran was scheduled to join the test crew this weekend.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins’ full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/ashes-2021-tim-paine-takes-indefinite-mental-health-break-from-cricket-1880981-2021-11-26
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]