Ashes 2021: Tim Paine takes mental health break from cricket indefinitely

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine is likely to miss the entire Ashes series after his manager announced he is taking an indefinite mental health break. The news comes a week after Paine broke down in tears as captain following revelations about a scandal that involved sending inappropriate texts to a female colleague in 2017.

Paine was set to play for Tasmania in a domestic one-day match in Hobart on Friday ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on December 8, but will not be available for the “foreseeable future”, the state’s cricket club. said.

“Confirming @tdpaine36 is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite hiatus from mental health,” Paine’s manager James Henderson wrote in a social media post. “We are very concerned for the well-being of him and (wife) Bonnies and will not comment at this time.”

Cricket Australia, which named fast bowler Pat Cummins as Paine’s replacement on Friday, said Paine had advised them to ‘take a break from cricket for a period of time’.

“We recognize that this is an incredibly difficult time for Tim and his family and are determined to support them,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

“We respect and understand Tim’s decision to take a break at this time to focus on the well-being of him and his family.”

Paines’ teammates hoped for wicketkeeper to finish on Dec. 8. his 37th birthday to play when Australias five-Test series against England begins in Brisbane. As of Thursday, the veteran was scheduled to join the test crew this weekend.