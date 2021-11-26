Every word Antonio Conte said about transfers, ambition and realizing the problems at Tottenham

What did you say to the players after that performance?

I usually prefer not to talk to them after the game, especially if the game isn’t good because you’re too emotionally involved.

After the game I think it’s good not to talk to the players. We’ll do it tomorrow. A heavy loss, I’m not happy with what happened. This is the second time in a row that we have closed the game with 10, it was the same against Vitesse. We didn’t risk winning against Vitesse and today it happened again.

I think this team is very young, but at the same time we have to work and improve because the details determine the end result. I didn’t like what happened tonight, the performance. I must be honest and tell you that after three and a half weeks I am beginning to understand the situation. I can tell you that the situation is not easy.

It is not easy, because at the moment the level of Tottenham is certainly not that high. There is an important gap with the top teams in England. We should not be afraid of this. I’m here to work, here to improve the situation. I know we have to work hard, but we also have to improve the quality of the situation because if we want to be competitive.

I know we need patience and time right now and I’m here because I know there are issues that need to be resolved. After three and a half weeks I am happy to stay here, but at the same time I have to be honest and tell you that we have to work a lot to improve the quality of the [current] team. We are Tottenham and Tottenham at the moment, there is an important gap.

But I repeat that I am not afraid. I want to work. I’m ready to work. But we need time, especially for our fans, because our fans want to see the team win. Me too. I want to be honest that we have to work a lot to improve the situation. We need time and patience. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I’m here because I’m happy to stay here, to work for Tottenham.

We’re very excited to work, you can work, work, work, but you can push a car to the max and sometimes it’s not enough to be competitive.

Are you afraid it will take more time than you thought to solve those problems?

Frankly, I’m not afraid. I’m not worried about this. We definitely need time, we need time and patience, and this is no excuse. I don’t like to make excuses, but I want to be honest and say that we started the work and we need time. We need time and patience for our fans. We have to stick together and try to improve the team and take the team to another level. But we need time, we need time.

If anyone thinks a new coach is coming and Conte has won in the past and then I’m a magician but the only magic I can do is work. To bring work and work to improve, to bring my methods, my ideas about football. But we must understand that we need time.

How confident are you that you already have the players here who can bridge that gap with the teams you mentioned or is it just about bringing in reinforcements to do that?

At the moment it is very difficult to make assessments on this aspect because you can see that in England, a top team, they work with the same coaches for many years and they improve every year to strengthen the team.

I think we should know that there is a lot of work to be done. I’m not scared, but I want to be honest. We can put work, we can put anything, heart, passion, but we need some time.

I’m here because the club has decided to change clubs because there are problems, but the problems are problems. I’m here to work and I’m excited to work, to rebuild an important situation for Tottenham.

We need time, but also to do better in everything, everything. We have to do better in everything, everything, everything. Having ambition, ambition in football is important to me.

How important is it to win a trophy that is considered a distraction?

Winning is always important, but then you have to understand if you are ready to win. At the moment I think we have a long way to go before we think we can win. I definitely want to shorten the time to try and win something.

The situation is now becoming very clear to me. I like to win, I play to win in every league we have to play. This should be the same for my players. At the same time, how long this way? I repeat, I am not afraid. This road can be a meter or 100 meters, I’m not afraid I’m ready to go this path. But at the same time, I want to be very honest, we have to work a lot and improve in many, many aspects.

We need to do better in many, many things. In football it is important to have vision. Where are you now and what do you want in the future and I think I have vision, I am here to help the club in this aspect.

The club is excellent outside, to create a stadium, but now we start from behind. It is important to know this because I am not a magician and after three weeks I have found players who want to work and have a big stake, but sometimes it is not enough.