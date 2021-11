Puerto Vallarta Open Quarterfinals Set

PUERTO VALLARTA/STARNBERG, November 26, 2021 After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis, the ATP Challenger Tour is back in the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, located on the Pacific Ocean’s Baha de Banderas in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The Puerto Vallarta open earned the Tournament of the Year award in both 2018 and 2019. The city is defined by the natural charm of the beaches embraced by the Sierra Madre mountains, providing a perfect backdrop for an international tennis event. This week’s third edition of the $52,080 hard court event is hosted by the Parque Parota. Top seed Pablo Cuevas leads the lineup of the quarterfinals. the world no. 98 from Uruguay defeated the US-American Aleksandar Kovacevic in the opening round in straight sets and took advantage of the retirement of Argentine deputy Matias Franco Descotte on Thursday. Cuevas will play next Yosuke Watanuki of Japan, who gathered along number 7 seed Tung-Lin Wuu of Chinese Taipei 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-3 in over three-hour battle over Cancha La Aficion. No. 2 seed Alexander Tabilo from Chile takes on eighth Japanese Tatsuma Ito in the quarterfinals. Altmaier leads the bottom half of the draw In the bottom half of the draw, Daniel Altmaier advanced to the podium of the last eight without dropping a set. The number 2 seed from Germany beat Michael Redlickic from the United States in his first-round match, bolstered by a 6-3, 6-3 victory at the US-American qualifier Govind Nanda. Altmaier Will Have Next Showdown With An American-American Teen Zachary Svajda, winner of the USTA Boys 18s National Championships in August. The 18-year-old from San Diego defeated his compatriot and No. 6 seed Christian Harrison 6-1, 7-6 (9) in the second round in just under two hours of play. In the remaining quarterfinal match, No. 5 seed Michael Mmoh from the United States will resist Kaichi Uchida from Japan.

