Boys Prep Hockey: Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Teams

A look at some preparatory school programs from outside the region. Schools like Hill, Lawrenceville, and Wyoming Seminary will be pitted against many NEPSAC opponents. HILL SCHOOL Trainer: Sean O’Brien Brandon Spaulding Hill School The Blues will once again take over several New England prep schools. Coach O’Brien is in his first year behind the bench and takes over from Hill mentor Chris Bala. A group of forwards returning are senior captains Tyer Chenevert and Will Schaller and senior Tom Beaudoin. Post-grad Brandon Spaulding will contribute after a solid HS career with Pope Francis (MA). Junior Nick Jamain and sophomore Lucas Zimovcak are two key newcomers up front. Senior Michael Kapral will be a defensive backbone for the Blues. New sophomore Jack O’Brien seeks a key role. Junior goalkeeper Ryan Sanborn has committed to RPI. LAWRENCEVILLE Trainer: Keith Dupee A group of 10 seniors and post-grads will lead this team and they set the tone early on. Up front, seniors Alexander Maner, Justin Solovey and Nicolas Gingras all bring a good mate to the rink. Juniors Liam Mathews and Eric Vivinetto are back ready to step up their roles. Look for post-grad Barrett Oxenreider to make an impact. Four sophomores—Lucas DiMarco, Luke Benitez, Jeff Kremer, and Austin Lundmark—hope to open some eyes. The Big Red returns four solid defenders in senior brothers Kyle and Kenneth Baek, senior William Yee and junior Harrison Bylin. Junior Richard Smith is back between the pipes. WYOMING SEMINARY Trainer: Justin Lylea The Knights, from Pennsylvania, will perform at the Albany Academy tournaments (December, February) and the St. George’s Tournament (December). Captain George Kolovos and seniors Jace Phillips, Alex Lee and Evan White are back up front for Coach Lyle. On board the crew are juniors Alessio Nardelli, Tristen Friedman, Alexis Billequey and Mathis Pellerin. Assistant captains Petrus Nykanen (senior) and Ford Brook (junior) strengthen the defence. New juniors David Taylor and Willem Posthumus complete the mix. The goalkeeper’s room consists of sophomore Andrew Caron and juniors Matthew Spera and Caleb Chabot. HARVEY SCHOOL Trainer: Alex Morse While the schedule is a bit limited (14 games in all), the Cavaliers will be excited to get started on what’s shaping up to be a young team. An offensive leader will be junior Jordan Freund. Two new skaters to the program who will assist are junior Indiana Wright and sophomore Zach Marvin. Senior Jacob Hellinger is rock solid in goal. Junior Daniel Gittleman and Jordan Jaenish will be key on Harvey’s blue line.

