Cheng I-ching keeps the pressure high in Houston





By Benjamin Bowser / Staff Reporter

Taiwanese Olympic medalist Cheng I-ching on Thursday defeated Amy Wang of the US 4-0 to advance to the round of 16 at the World Table Tennis Championships final in Houston, Texas. World No. 8 Cheng defeated 18-year-old Wang 11-5, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center to set up her next match against Chinas Chen Xingtong yesterday. Cheng, 29, and compatriot Lin Yun-ju, with whom she won bronze at the Tokyo Games, also advanced to the next round of the mixed doubles after beating Sweden’s Truls Moregard and Christina Kallberg 3-0. Photo: Erik Williams-USA TODAY The number 2 duo in the world defeated the Swedes 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 and had to play yesterday against the Singaporeans Pang Yew En Koen and Lin Ye, the number 68 in the world. Taiwan’s other mixed doubles pair, world number 58 Chen Szu-yu and Chen Chien-an, also advanced after beating South Korea’s world number 14 Jang Woo-jin and Jeon Ji-hee 3-1. Chen Szu-yu and Chen Chien-an were up against China Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha today. In the men’s doubles, Chen Chien-an and Chuang Chih-yuan defeated compatriots Feng Yi-hsin and Huang Yan-cheng 3-0. World No. 8 Chen Chien-an and Chuang and were next to play the world No. 14 duo of South Korea’s Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon. Lin lost his men’s singles to Lim, who won 4-3. Lim, 24, overcame 20-year-old world champion No. 6 Lin 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 6-11, 8-11, 13-11. Taiwanese Liu Hsing-yin and Chen Szu-yu were eliminated from the women’s singles after losing to Frances Jia Nan Yuan and Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz respectively. Both Taiwanese women’s doubles dropped out of the tournament, with Cheng Hsien-tzu and Liu falling to Luxembourgers Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni, while Chen Szu-yu and Li Yu-jhun lost to Japanese Mima Ito and Hina Hayata.

