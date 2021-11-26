Sports
The NFL’s 4 Burning Questions for Week 12
This is one of the most intriguing weeks of the NFL season yet. As we move into the playoffs, there is so much at stake, and every game really matters. Well, almost every game, because I don’t think we need to worry about what happens in Texans versus Jets.
Anyway, there are some big stories coming in week 12, so this is what I’m looking for.
How good to be the Colts?
Indianapolis has become a serious dark horse team and I promise that pun was not meant to be. It was a curious case where a playoff team from a year ago was largely written off because of Carson Wetnz, but other than some obvious blunders, Wentz has been really good this season.
Couple that with a breakthrough season from Jonathan Taylor, and now you have a dangerous offensive team with a solid defense and a division ripe for the taking given Tennessee’s recent struggles.
Week 12 is a big litmus test for the Colts against the pirates, who have been quite inconsistent over the past few weeks, but remain one of the best teams in the NFL. If Indianapolis can get a win here, it’s possible to drive into the playoffs and become a very dangerous Wild Card team. I just want to see how they’re doing.
Who wants more between the Vikings and 49ers?
Both Minnesota and San Francisco are fighting for Wild Card sports, which makes their Week 12 match extremely interesting. It’s pretty easy to predict big things from both teams, they just haven’t reached their full potential yet.
The 49ers are a very good coaching team without all the talent you would want from a team with deep playoffs. The Vikings have some of the best talent on paper in the league, but are consistently let down by coaching.
Of the two, it’s a little easier to see a path to the playoffs for the Vikings, but that’s all moot without a win over the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Niners aim to become NFC West’s third team, showing that the power of the conference is back again.
Is this it for the browns?
Cleveland certainly has a math road to the playoffs, but week 12 against the Ravens feels like a must-win. That’s a scary prospect if you’re a Browns fan. This is a one-division game against one of the best teams in the conference, and Cleveland takes a narrow win over the Lions.
To find a way to the playoffs, Cleveland MUST win this one. Over the next month, they will play twice against the Ravens, the packers and the Bengalis. All very heavy games. Without winning them all, it’s hard to see your way in.
Are the Patriots ready to claim the AFC?
New England has risen more than any other team in the NFL in the past six weeks, and now Pats’ rebuilding year is beginning to look like a serious threat to a Super Bowl. Everything clicks for the Patriots and Mac Jones gets more freedom to work in the system.
This is such a scary team to face the trajectory, and their schedule is built to walk into the playoffs, with their toughest games behind them. Week 12 is a tough one against the Titans, but a win could mean we’re starting to get it real buzz behind Bill Belichick again.
I know I’m thinking ahead, but if he somehow manages to pull this off, it’ll probably go down in history as his best coaching achievement since Tom Brady won the Super Bowl in 2002.
Sources
2/ https://www.sbnation.com/nfl/2021/11/26/22800888/nfl-week-12-burning-questions-colts-patriots-browns
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]