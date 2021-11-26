The NFL’s 4 Burning Questions for Week 12

This is one of the most intriguing weeks of the NFL season yet. As we move into the playoffs, there is so much at stake, and every game really matters. Well, almost every game, because I don’t think we need to worry about what happens in Texans versus Jets.

Anyway, there are some big stories coming in week 12, so this is what I’m looking for.

How good to be the Colts?

Indianapolis has become a serious dark horse team and I promise that pun was not meant to be. It was a curious case where a playoff team from a year ago was largely written off because of Carson Wetnz, but other than some obvious blunders, Wentz has been really good this season.

Couple that with a breakthrough season from Jonathan Taylor, and now you have a dangerous offensive team with a solid defense and a division ripe for the taking given Tennessee’s recent struggles.

Week 12 is a big litmus test for the Colts against the pirates, who have been quite inconsistent over the past few weeks, but remain one of the best teams in the NFL. If Indianapolis can get a win here, it’s possible to drive into the playoffs and become a very dangerous Wild Card team. I just want to see how they’re doing.

Who wants more between the Vikings and 49ers?

Both Minnesota and San Francisco are fighting for Wild Card sports, which makes their Week 12 match extremely interesting. It’s pretty easy to predict big things from both teams, they just haven’t reached their full potential yet.

The 49ers are a very good coaching team without all the talent you would want from a team with deep playoffs. The Vikings have some of the best talent on paper in the league, but are consistently let down by coaching.

Of the two, it’s a little easier to see a path to the playoffs for the Vikings, but that’s all moot without a win over the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Niners aim to become NFC West’s third team, showing that the power of the conference is back again.

Is this it for the browns?

Cleveland certainly has a math road to the playoffs, but week 12 against the Ravens feels like a must-win. That’s a scary prospect if you’re a Browns fan. This is a one-division game against one of the best teams in the conference, and Cleveland takes a narrow win over the Lions.

To find a way to the playoffs, Cleveland MUST win this one. Over the next month, they will play twice against the Ravens, the packers and the Bengalis. All very heavy games. Without winning them all, it’s hard to see your way in.

Are the Patriots ready to claim the AFC?

New England has risen more than any other team in the NFL in the past six weeks, and now Pats’ rebuilding year is beginning to look like a serious threat to a Super Bowl. Everything clicks for the Patriots and Mac Jones gets more freedom to work in the system.

This is such a scary team to face the trajectory, and their schedule is built to walk into the playoffs, with their toughest games behind them. Week 12 is a tough one against the Titans, but a win could mean we’re starting to get it real buzz behind Bill Belichick again.

I know I’m thinking ahead, but if he somehow manages to pull this off, it’ll probably go down in history as his best coaching achievement since Tom Brady won the Super Bowl in 2002.