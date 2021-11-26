Tennis courts lined up for a great opportunity for investment Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council





The tennis courts at Westlands Sports Center and Wolstanton Park have been selected to receive grant funding from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), in addition to capital funding from the Borough Council. The funding, if approved by the LTA, could enable the Council to offer new and exciting tennis programs throughout the municipality, as well as opportunities to work with partners to bring additional investment and revenue to the municipality’s parks. . The Council currently owns and operates 18 tennis courts at Westlands Sports Centre, Wolstanton Park, Clough Hall Park, Silverdale Park and Bradwell Lodge. The LTA has designated Newcastle as one of their priority areas to increase participation in tennis and the Council has worked closely with the association to identify opportunities for innovative improvements and improved access to the sport for residents. Participation in tennis activities has declined in recent years, and the deteriorating condition of some pitches made access to the tennis courts free, with players showing up at random for matches. To improve access to the courts and make online bookings easy, it is believed that Westlands Sports Center and Wolstanton Park would benefit from the installation of a gate access system. This would allow residents to find and book a tennis court at any time through the LTA’s online booking platform. Capital is also needed to improve courts in both locations. The LTA has provided an indicative cost for the installation of the entrance gate system and the improvement of the courts at a cost of £163,700. To fund this investment, the LTA have agreed in principle a grant of £133,700. An additional £30,000 would be allocated from the Council’s capital programme. Council leader Simon Tagg said: “One of the Council’s priorities is to create a healthy and active municipality by ensuring residents have access to a wide range of quality amenities and activities. The current renovation of the Kidsgrove sports center and the new pump track on the Newchapel recreation area are two examples. This is a fantastic opportunity for the Council to improve the quality of recreational tennis facilities in Newcastle-under-Lyme and to develop excellent, affordable sports, exercise and play programmes.” As a next step, the LTA would order a detailed scope of the work required. The Council would then request bids for the project and designate a preferred contractor. A final decision can then be made on whether or not to award the subsidy. If successful and the work is approved, the improvements are expected to be complete by spring 2022. clr. Jill Waring, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Heritage, added: “This is hugely positive news and an opportunity to further support residents in improving their health and well-being. Data from Sport England shows that in the borough there is a latent demand for tennis is when physical barriers are removed, it is an ideal opportunity to work with partners to bring more investment and revenue to our parks, ultimately giving local communities the opportunity to come together.” In addition to the improved tennis facilities, a new booking system would be introduced, as well as special offers and access to a discounted membership at Jubilee2. The Council’s Sports and Active Lifestyles service would work with the LTA to develop a comprehensive, inclusive and affordable tennis program at both locations. This program would focus on youth and adult programs, new tennis leagues, a variety of competition programs, a new tennis coaching program and inclusive tennis for free initiatives. Depending on the success of the new program at Westlands Sports Ground and Wolstanton Park, Council officials would then work with the LTA on a business case for tennis court development in other park environments. The cabinet will consider the proposals in the next meeting on Wednesday 1 December. Last updated on November 26, 2021

