Boys Prep Hockey – East Region Independents Preview: Dexter Southfield ready for everyone

In the East Independent programs group, both Cushing (Paul Pearl) and Phillips Exeter (Tim Mitropoulos) have new head coaches this winter. Here is an overview of the programs:

CUSHING

Trainer: Paul Pearl

There is a changing of the guard in Ashburnham as veteran college coach Pearl takes over from behind the bench, while Steve Jacobs moves into the position of director of hockey operations. Pearl believes that the Penguins must commit to team defense to be successful.

Returning senior and Boston College commit Billy Norcross will play a big part in the Cushing Offensive. Other attackers to keep an eye on include Ethan Gardula, Joe Bennett and Mason Kesselring.

On the blue line, senior Owen Paskowski (6’4″) will be a rock. Two intriguing newcomers are Cam Ferraz and junior Ryan Philbrick, who led his Concord NH team to consecutive Division 1 titles. In the nets, senior Jackson Irving is a veteran.

DEXTER SOUTHFIELD

Trainer: Dan Donato

This club has been among the elite teams in pre-hockey in recent years and this year should be no exception. “We are looking forward to playing against our traditional rivals again,” said Donato. “The more meaningful games for the children, the better the development.”

The front group has a ton of talent, and if they can get the right chemistry mix, watch out. Senior Will Hughes and Bobby Landry are both affiliated with Harvard. Junior Grayson Badger is a Northeast Committee. Seniors Culin Wilson and Nick Larkin, and junior Connor Sutherland also return. Newcomers to keep an eye on are senior Fitz Frechette, a transfer from St. Paul’s, and junior Cullen Emery (Reading HS).

Anchors on the blue line will be senior Matt Fusco, also committed to Harvard, and senior Sean Keohane. Transfer Mick Frechette, a junior, will play a key role defensively.

The Shields return a pair of tested netminders in senior Alex Mickanin and junior Max Gatti.

PHILLIPS ANDOVER

Trainer: Paul Tortorella

With a good mix of size, speed and skill, the Big Blue will be an interesting team to watch.

A solid core of forwards for coach Tortorella includes the senior trio of Conner Fitzpatrick, Patrick Last and Nick Royster, and juniors Nolan Roche, Joey Zheng and Will Winemaster. Post-grad Jonathan Surrette (Woburn HS) is highly regarded. New sophomore Sam Myles will help.

Juniors Bobby Corkery and Daniel Rekoske return the defensive leaders. Post-grads Shane Spinale (Xaverian) and Mike Bagnoli (St. Paul, MN) will be welcome additions, as will junior Ryan Booth.

A couple of seniors – Shane Shelest and Lucas Brown – are back in the nets.

PHILLIPS EXETER

Trainer: Tim Mitropoulos

Longtime head coach Dana Barbin will become an assistant this season, while Mitropoulos, an assistant to Big Red for the past seven seasons, will progress to the top position. “We’re going to have to make sure we do the little things on the ice and find some ways to get the puck into the net,” he said.

Up front, senior Kurt Gurkan, a Yale commander, will be an offensive catalyst. Seniors Jake Shapiro and Charlie McGurrin (Georgetown lacrosse commit) are two more key returnees. Joining the front group are post-grads Michael Dinges (Central Catholic HS), Kodi Dotterer and Ryan Sordillo, and sophomore Christian Maro.

Defensively, the leadership will come from returning seniors Manan Mendiratta and Evan McCuaig. Post-grad Sam Byrd-Leitner should play a key role on the blue line.

Junior Michael Salvatore is a more than solid netminder for the Big Red.

WINCHENDON

Trainer: Brian Troy

The Wapiti have a good mix of youth and experience on the back end and are eager to kick off the 21-22 season.

“Words cannot express how excited our group is to return to the ice at full capacity this year,” said Troy. “From start to finish, this season will have that little kid energy on Christmas morning. It must be a great experience for these kids.”

Senior Benito Calvanese and sophomores Brock Bergeron and Willem Dumais return to the front, ready to show what they can do. Three forwards to see our newbies to the program are senior Turner Richards (Shattuck St. Mary’s), junior Matt Mahoney (Mt St. Charles) and junior Cole Roenick (Berwick).

Veteran seniors Nolan Duffy and Sam Logan should see many minutes on the blue line. Sophomore Jake Freelove is also back on the defensive with experience. New junior Ben Andersen (Burrillville HS).

Senior Matt Pierce seems to be a big presence between the pipes.