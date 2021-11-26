Shoppers in Greenwich are venturing on Black Friday, but not necessarily for deals





GREENWICH A stormy and rainy Friday morning didn’t stop Roberto and Lele Azevedo from hitting the tennis courts or stopping first at their favorite local shop.

The residents of Greenwich made their final Black Friday trip to Gut Reaction on 16 Lewis St., but the married couple of 40 would have made it past anyway. Roberto Azevedo wanted to pick up his re-strung racket, while Lele Azevedo bought a pair of pants and shirts.

We love coming here, Lele Azevedo said in an in-store interview. There is always something interesting for sale. The service is good and fast. This is our favorite store in Greenwich.

The Azevedos considered another shopping run after their visit to the courts. Probably go out here or in the area again, said Roberto Acevedo. It is convenient to buy Christmas gifts. Other customers who stopped by Gut Reaction included Greenwich resident Zach Linhart, who was looking for paddle tennis equipment for his wife and himself. I think they probably have the best selection of tennis and paddle (tennis) gear in Greenwich, Linhart said. However, Linhart was less enthusiastic about more shopping on Fridays because it’s a bit gloomy there. At that point, the rain had not yet given way to the reappearance of sunny skies in the afternoon. Gut Reaction executive Tim Sanford said he was encouraged by business from the Azevedos and Linhart, but said the store wasn’t rolling out any special deals on Black Friday. The focus is instead on providing year-round value. Our prices are what they should be. They’re not outrageous or anything. They are probably exactly what they are online or possibly less because I’ve seen things going for a lot of money online. At the same time, he said widespread supply chain disruptions led many customers to be motivated to shop in person to avoid potential delays in online orders. Most importantly, when you enter the store, you know you’re going to have it, he said. While Black Friday drew many shoppers to downtown Greenwich, other independent retailers in the city had similar thoughts about the most important day on the shopping calendar. They welcome the company but do not depend on a successful day for a successful holiday season, they said. Hanukkah is early this year Christmas and Hanukkah has spread, so we’ve already seen a big spike in sales, said Jared Greenman, owner of the Funky Monkey toy store at 86 Greenwich Ave. So we have to keep the shelves full of choices for our customers. We don’t do huge discounts or deals or anything like that on Black Friday. Like Sanford, Greenman said his store was well positioned to meet supply chain challenges. For the most part, I’d say we got the inventory we ordered. We had to order ahead, Greenman said. Our pantry might have been filled to the ceiling a month or two earlier this year, just to hedge our bets and make sure we had stock. We didn’t want to risk going into the holiday season without the right amount of inventory. [email protected]; twitter: @paulschott

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenwichtime.com/business/article/Greenwich-shoppers-venture-out-on-Black-Friday-16653706.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos