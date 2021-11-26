Racism in cricket: ECB unveils 12-point plan to tackle the sport’s ongoing scandal | Cricket News



Sky Sports News’ James Cole examines the ECB’s 12-point action plan drawn up in the wake of the English cricket racism scandal

England and Wales Cricket chief Tom Harrison has not ruled out an independent cricket regulator after admitting an “earthquake” had hit the sport in recent weeks.

The ECB on Friday published a 12-point game-wide action plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination in the game, following Azeem Rafiq’s testimony to MPs earlier this month about the abuse he suffered in Yorkshire. .

“The last few weeks have been very, very tough for cricket. It feels like an earthquake has hit us,” Harrison said.

“The most damning part of Azeem’s testimony is that he didn’t want his son to be part of the game. That is, for someone in my work, the hardest thing you can hear.”

Described as “a critical moment for cricket” by interim ECB president Barry O’Brien, England’s governing body pledged £25m in strategic funding over five years to implement changes – some of which will be “immediate” , while others will be introduced as part of a “review period”.

It will also form a new anti-discrimination unit within six months, “to ensure that the ECB has the right resources and capabilities to tackle discrimination”.

One of the points in the action plan is a governance review of the ECB. In a week when a fan-led review recommended an independent football regulator, Harrison said it was appropriate that the review would at least consider whether that was also the best way forward for cricket.

“We had a meeting yesterday with the provincial presidents… whether we should be the regulator and the national governing body in the future,” he said.

Azeem Rafiq has been the victim of ‘racial harassment and bullying’ during his two spells in Yorkshire, according to an independent report.

“We will also have that conversation with the game.

“I think now is the right time for us to go back as a collective and find out if we have the right governance structures in place, given the pressure and the uniquely different role the ECB now plays as a big sport, with the many hats we must wear while overseeing the game.

“If a governance review comes back with a recommendation (that an independent regulator is appropriate), you must have a very good reason not to go along with that recommendation.”

The ECB’s regulatory processes – and why it had not intervened earlier to investigate Rafiq’s allegations – were questioned by the same Digital, Culture, Media and Sport selection committee that heard from Rafiq.

The plan focuses more on understanding and education, addressing locker room culture, removing barriers in the talent journey, creating a welcoming environment for all and publishing localized EDI action plans within six months.

Some of the measures agreed upon by the game-wide response to racism will be implemented immediately, such as EDI training for all those working in cricket and the introduction of anonymized recruitment tools for senior positions.

Others have a deadline in mind, such as board diversity targets to include 30 percent female or locally representative ethnicity by April next year. Compliance will be subject to a ‘comply or explain’ clause.

Central ECB funding can be withheld if the EDI minimum standards are not met, the governing body said.

The plan also requires the sport to adopt a standardized approach to reporting, investigating and responding to complaints, allegations and whistleblowing throughout the game within three months.

Harrison was asked if he had considered his own position amid the racism scandal.

“I am so committed to solving this problem with the game,” he said.

“I understand that I have the support of the game and I am very motivated to ensure that we provide this welcoming environment in our sport for all.

“That’s something I’ve been passionate about since the moment I stepped into this job, and I’m not going to walk away from it now.”

ECB’s 12-point plan to tackle racism in cricket

Understanding and educating more

1. Establishment within three months of a standardized approach to reporting, investigating and responding to complaints, allegations and whistleblowing throughout the game.

2. Fully promote the objectives of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) through proactive involvement in its investigations and recommendations.

3. Ongoing EDI training for all those working in cricket, including all staff, volunteers, recreational club officers, umpires, directors and coaches.

Tackling locker room culture

4. A complete overview of the locker room culture in all professional men’s and women’s teams, both nationally and internationally.

5. Delivery of a redesigned player and coach training program addressing any gaps identified during the locker room evaluation.

Removing barriers in talent processes

6. Measures to promote progress towards professional teams of people from different backgrounds (especially South Asian, black and disadvantaged youth) through measures to address i) talent identification and scouting, ii) training and diversity of coaches and iii) targeted support programs for players from diverse or disadvantaged backgrounds.

Creating a welcoming environment for everyone

7. A full review, prior to the 2022 season, of the detection, enforcement and sanctions against discriminatory and abusive public behavior on each of our professional cricket grounds.

8. Delivery of plans (tailor-made for local communities) to ensure that professional cricket venues are welcome for all, including the provision of accessible seating, food and drink for all faiths and cultures, and the availability of facilities such as multi-religious rooms and alcohol-free zones.

9. Improved education in recreational cricket to ensure that players, volunteers and coaches understand and defend inclusion and diversity in the game.

Publication of localized EDI action plans within six months

The ECB will today publish its Action Plan for Equities, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) 2021-2023 with clear actions and objectives. The ECB will then work with each of its members who do not yet have an EDI plan to create (or revise their own localized version within six months), with actions to include:

10. A commitment to best practice governance with targets for diversity on the board (30% female, locally representative ethnicity by April 2022) and plans to increase diversity within the wider organization.

11. Introduce fairer recruitment processes through measures including the immediate introduction of anonymized recruitment tools for senior positions, open nomination processes for all positions and the use of balanced and diverse panels to assess job interviews.

12. Each senior executive working throughout the game will have personal EDI goals as part of their annual performance goals, encouraging leadership accountability.