iowa soccer vs. Nebraska score: Live updates, how to watch on TV and online

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) makes a catch during warmups on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette)

No. 16 Iowa (9-2, 6-2) and Nebraska (3-8, 1-7) compete for the Heroes Trophy in the regular season finale on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

3rd quarter updates

10:12 3rd: Nebraska 14, Iowa 6

Spencer Petras came into play as quarterback and Iowa was in position to score on the first possession of the second half, but Tyler Goodson fiddled and the Huskers Luke Reimer recovered at their 6. That stopped a nine-play, 69-yard drive. Iowa did most of its work on the ground; Petras only threw two passes, completing one.

2nd quarter updates

0:39 2nd: Nebraska 14, Iowa 6

Iowa was lucky enough to avoid a third and ten interception and got another three points from Caleb Shudak with a 48-yard field goal.

Caleb Tannor read to Alex Padilla and knocked out his third pass. It was an eight-play, 45-yard drive for the Hawkeyes that was helped by a rougher passer penalty to move into Nebraska territory. Padilla followed that with a pass to Sam LaPorta for an 11-yard gain.

4:20 2nd: Nebraska 14, Iowa 3

Jaquez Yant jumped over the stack and into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the Huskers lead. That capped off a run-heavy 13-play, 75-yard drive.

Nebraska had success with the option, including QB Logan Smothers who held out for a 24-yard gain to Iowa 5. Smothers rushed seven times on the target for 43 yards and completed his only two passes for 11 yards.

10:39 2nd: Nebraska 7, Iowa 3

Caleb Shudak kicked a 51-yard field goal to get the Hawkeyes on the board. Iowa previously appeared to convert a third-and-4 with a 10-yard Alex Padilla pass to Sam LaPorta, but a flag was thrown late for illegal formation. The ensuing third-and-9 pass was broken up. This was a seven-play, 27-yard drive.

13:36 2nd: Nebraska 7, Iowa 0

The Iowas defense forced two straight three-and-outs after Nebraskas opened the touchdown. Quarterback Logan Smothers first tried to run at third-and-3, but was stopped for a 1-yard gain by Noah Shannon. Iowa got the ball back at 40.

1st quarter updates

0:23 1st: Nebraska 7, Iowa 0

Iowa forced a three-and-out inside Nebraska 10, but the offense failed to capitalize. Ty Robinson sacked Alex Padilla for a loss of 7 in second place and the Hawkeyes kicked off their 39 with a Tory Taylor punt that resulted in a touchback for a 19-yard net.

4:29 1st: Nebraska 7, Iowa 0

Iowa appeared to answer Nebraska’s touchdown drive with an opening drive of its own, turning a fourth goal into a draw. But Alex Padilla’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta was quashed with video review finding that LaPorta had no control over the ball.

Tyler Goodson set it up with a 12-yard run on a tie of third and goal, but the Hawkeyes ended up empty. The drive was 74 yards on 11 plays.

9:18 1st: Nebraska 7, Iowa 0

A game delay for the first game of scrimmage wasn’t a good sign, but things went smoothly from there for the Huskers and substitute quarterback Logan Smothers. The redshirt freshman scored on a 2-yard TD run to complete a 12-play, 75-yard drive.

The Huskers put a fourth-and-1 of their 49 and third-and-1 of the Iowa 40 with short runs, and Smothers delivered a 28-yard pass to a wide open Samori Toure to set up the score.

Storylines for the game

The Hawkeyes, of course, need a win to reach the 10-win plateau. They also need a win to keep their hopes for an outright Big Ten West title and a spot in the conference championship alive. That would happen with a Wisconsin loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

With Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez out, The Gazettes predict a win in Iowa for John Steppe.

Huskers were early favorites until that injury news, but Mike Hlas points out that yardage isn’t winning. Winning is winning.

How Iowa vs. Nebraska to watch (November 26, 2021)

Time: 12:30pm CT Friday

TV: Big Ten Network

live stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports App

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

listen online: The Varsity Network