Novak Djokovic seals tie for Serbia | ATP tour

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic took victory for Serbia in the Davis Cup final on Friday, passing Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2 to give the former champions a 2-0 lead against Austria in Group F.

The 34-year-old didn’t get a break point and found his rhythm as the match progressed, winning nine of the last 11 games to secure the win within 60 minutes. Djokovic now has 35 Davis Cup victories to his name.

It feels great to play for Serbia again,” said Djokovic. “We are part of an individual sport, but I like to play for my country and I try to play when they need me. It’s been a long year, but you always find extra motivation to play for your country.

Previously, Dusan Lajovic was under heavy pressure, beating Gerald Melzer 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead in Austria’s Innsbruck.

The world number 33 fired 29 winners and recovered from wasting a break advantage in the third set, turning his fourth match point into a win at two hours and 42 minutes.

It’s the Davis Cup. It’s the emotions, the stress, the pressure, Lajovic said. It’s always the exciting moments. He has been playing good tennis for the past few months, had confidence and showed that today by playing great tennis. My team helped me so much.

Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic will face Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald in doubles.

