Penn State knows the importance of building team chemistry
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa – For the holiday season, Penn State Men’s basketball embraces the importance of team bonding and togetherness. During the Thanksgiving break, the Nittany Lions will play LSU and either Oregon State or Wake Forest in the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at the Raider Arena in Northwest Florida State.
Penn State ahead John Harrar stated that this kind of team travel is a key factor in bonding as a team.
“I think Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are the best times with your team,” Harrar said. “You have all day to go to the movies together, go bowling. It’s fun to go out together and that all translates to the track.”
head coach Micah Shrewsberry highlights how Harrar’s leadership, in particular, has helped build team chemistry.
“John has been a great leader for us,” Shrewsberry says. “He’s doing things to get the guys together and to strengthen the bond between our team.”
Shrewsberry also notices the energy that Sam Sessoms brings to the team and how it helps strengthen team relationships.
“Sam’s energy is what helps us as a team; he talks and communicates,” Shrewsberry said. “Every day he comes in with this energy ready to work and that’s where his leadership lies.”
In addition to leading the team’s returning veterans, Shrewsberry says how his players relate to one another through their shared college experiences, even with so many newcomers this season.
“All the players enjoy being together,” he said. “Especially when it comes to the older guys, they are together every day and can relate through their shared experiences as college athletes.”
Aside from the chance to commit, Penn State is looking forward to this trip as it gives the team the chance to focus more on basketball and test themselves on the court.
“Now we have a chance to focus on basketball with the break from school,” Shrewsberry said. “We have the chance to test ourselves and see what we’re going to look like on the pitch. That’s what we want to do as a university team, go to these events and really test ourselves.”
The holiday tournament kicks off on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET when Penn State takes on LSU. The winner of the Penn State-LSU then goes on to face the winner of the Oregon State-Wake Forest game Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Penn State enters the tournament after a two-game winning streak, Shrewsberry notes the overall growth of his program and how that will translate into the tournament.
“I’m excited about the growth of our team,” said Shrewsberry. “Every day we come in and we work to get better and hopefully you can see the progress we’ve made. Learning from film and practicing is what I’m most excited about with this team.”
When it comes to the tournament’s first matchup against LSU, Shrewsberry emphasizes the importance of moving the ball on the field.
“We have to keep people off balance by moving the ball back and forth,” he said. “LSU will be a team that will switch from every screen and will try to stop our attack. They are a very good defensive team and we will have to create open shots for ourselves. We have some key points that we have focused on the ways that can help us win.”
Focusing on those key points will be critical for the Nittany Lions, and the team will continue to make the most of every moment this season.
“We have to have the same mentality every time we play,” said Harrar. “We have to focus on winning with this group of guys now because you only get one chance to make it happen.”
With the way this group bonds together, there’s no doubt that winning will keep on coming.
