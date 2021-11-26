Action plan aims to fight racism in English cricket

LONDON (AP) English cricket’s governing body will set up an anti-discrimination unit and boost locker room culture in…

LONDON (AP) England’s governing body will set up an anti-discrimination unit and overhaul locker room culture in response to recent revelations about racism in sport.

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday released its comprehensive plan to tackle the issues raised by whistleblower Azeem Rafiq, who testified at a parliamentary hearing about the racism he suffered while playing in Yorkshire.

For cricket to truly connect communities and improve lives, our stated goal at the ECB, we need to start by accepting that not enough has happened to make our game better, both within our own walls and in the wider game, ECB said CEO Tom Harrison in the Announcement.

That is the only possible response to the strong testimony of Azeem Rafiq and others in recent weeks,” he added.

Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, tearfully testified about his experiences of racism and bullying while playing for England’s most successful Yorkshire cricket club.

His complaints reached the British Parliament after Yorkshire’s report on his allegations dismissed any abuse as friendly chatter and did not lead to an immediate departure from the clubs hierarchy.

The ECB’s plan, which had input from every level of English cricket, includes adopting a standardized approach to reporting, investigating and responding to complaints, allegations and whistleblowers across the game.

There will be a complete overhaul of locker room culture across all men’s and women’s professional teams, both nationally and internationally,” and a redesigned player and coach training program to address the gaps identified by the review.

The plan includes a £25 million ($33.3 million) commitment over five years to support actions to improve equality, diversity and inclusion.

Improving diversity in boardrooms will be a goal, as well as helping people from different backgrounds grow into professional teams, through scouting and targeted support programs for players from different or disadvantaged backgrounds.

Crowd behavior is also getting a full review ahead of the 2022 season.

Our role as the ECB will now be to recognize the changes that need to be made internally, and to provide support, resources and funding to help the game push through these changes, Harrison said.

Rafiq had testified that Yorkshire team-mates used an abusive term referring to his Pakistani heritage and that the leadership of the 33-time England county championship winners failed to address racism.

Rafiq had said he felt isolated, at times humiliated by his treatment in Yorkshire during two spells when he played for the club from 2008 to 2018.

The ECB subsequently suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches for its totally unacceptable response to the racism faced by Rafiq, while equipment supplier Nike ended its sponsorship.

Rafiq’s allegations brought up similar complaints from other players and led to the uncovering of other historic cases.

Two former Essex players recently said they had been racially abused at that club, whose chairman resigned during a board meeting four years ago for using racist language.

Days after the parliamentary hearing, Rafiq himself apologized after admitting to sending anti-Semitic messages a decade ago.

A week ago, cricketer Alex Hales apologized after publishing a photo of him in blackface portraying Tupac Shakur at a party in 2009.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.