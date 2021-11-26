iowa soccer vs. Nebraska live score updates and analysis

Black Friday has arrived, and so has Iowa’s final regular season game.

The No. 12 Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten Conference) meets Nebraska (3-8, 1-7)at 12:30 p.m. on BTN. Iowa needs help to win the Big Ten West division, but Iowa must escape Lincoln with a win before it matters.

Hawk Central writers Kennington Smith and Chad Leistikow are live from Memorial Stadium, as is photographer Bryon Houlgrave. Dargan Southard will keep you up to date with live updates, so stay here from pregame to postgame for in-depth coverage of Iowa’s Black Friday road trip.

1:27/4Q. The Iowa defense tries to keep everything to themselves.

Lots of dinks and dunks from Logan Smothers as Nebraska approaches midfield. Hawkeyes calls a time-out with 1:27 left. Nebraska still has all three timeouts.

2:58/4Q Iowa 28, Nebraska 21.

Iowa’s offense is eventually rewarded with a red zone chance. Spencer Petras sneaks in from six feet. Hawkeyes has scored the last 22. Now on the defensive to finish this.

5:15/4Q Tyler Goodson breaks away.

Iowa’s attack finally wakes up with a 55-yard run from Tyler Goodson. Can the Hawkeyes finally score an offensive TD?

6:21/4Q Iowa’s defense is coming out strong again.

A three-and-out with all kinds of pressure on Logan Smothers. Hawkeyes is about to get the ball back with a chance to continue. But the attack didn’t do much today.

7:21/4Q All even in Lincoln.

Spencer Petras hits Charlie Jones for a big third-down conversion, but he can’t find Keegan Johnson on the sidelines on the next third-down. Caleb Shudak scores his fourth field goal of the day. Iowa is back in line, 21-21, after scoring the first 12 points of the fourth.

9:56/4Q Nebraska 21, Iowa 18

Iowa’s fourth-quarter gains continue as Lukas Van Ness fires Logan Smothers in the end zone for possible safety. Smothers got the pass away, but it was clearly intentional grounding. Iowa gets the ball back and quickly hit a big pass to Sam LaPorta, but Hawkeyes now in third-and-8.

10:37/4Q Unlike Nebraska, Iowa is unable to cash in on sales.

Hawkeyes go three-and-out. Tory Taylor pins Nebraska in the 10. Feels like we’ve been here before.

12:14/4Q Hawkeyes force a huge fumble.

Kind of. Logan Smothers drops the ball on the RPO and Logan Lee recovers. Iowa takes over near midfield with a chance to move forward with a TD.

14:48/4Q Iowa’s defense and special teams are big again.

A three-out, then a blocked punt. Kyle Fisher catches him in the air and walks to the end zone. Blocked goes to Henry Marchese. A huge swing where the attack does little. Hole 21-16 now for Iowa after the first blocked punt since 2014.

END 3QNebraska 21, Iowa 9.

Hawkeyes needs a big finish to avoid what would be an embarrassing loss.

0:56/3Q Nebraska 21, Iowa 9.

Iowa fought two third-and-longs, converting one with a long pass and another with a PI, but the Hawkeyes can’t get a third. Spencer Petras misses an open Sam LaPorta and almost gets picked. Caleb Shudak cleans up the mess again. Iowa still down, 21-9.

5:54/3Q Nebraska 21, Iowa 6.

Huskers are very quick to respond to Iowa sales. Drive covers 9 plays, 94 yards in 4:18. Hawkeyes will do anything to lose this game.

9:50/3Q Tyler Goodson coughs it up.

Goodson runs into Tyler Linderbaum’s field, fumbles and Nebraska recovers. Hawkeyes has been moving the ball all day but has had a terrible execution in the red zone.

10:22/3Q Iowa with a bit of attacking rhythm.

Spencer Petras has Iowa on the move and in the red zone. Ground game carrying most of the charge gets a boost from fullback Monte Pottebaum for a 26 yard run. However, Kirk Ferentz has to burn a timeout as the game clock runs out.

3Q Spencer Petras below center for the Hawkeyes.

Kirk Ferentz makes the switch back to Petras after Alex Padilla had an uninspiring first half. He went 6-for-14 for 76 yards

0:39/2Q Caleb Shudak good again.

Iowa’s kicker sucks another deep, this one at 48. Nebraska runs empty in the final seconds and goes into halftime with a 14-6 lead.

3:52/2Q Tyler Goodson climbs over 1,000 rushing yards.

First Iowa RB since Akrum Wadley in 2017. Goodson has been rolling all afternoon.

4:20/2Q Nebraska 14, Iowa 3.

Jaquez Yant goes up and down on third-and-goal. Iowa’s defenses get a bit burnt, but the Hawkeyes need to find an offensive consistency with Alex Padilla. He’s been everywhere.

6:35/2Q Nebraska moves the chains methodically.

A fourth and short pickup, a third and six pickup. Nebraska keeps things moving. Big run from Logan Smothers has the Huskers first-and-goal.

10:39/2Q Caleb Shudak saves the day again.

Iowa had seemingly moved the chains after a catch by Sam LaPorta on third and shorter, but the Hawkeyes are flagged for illegal formation. Alex Padilla almost throws a pick on the next game. A 51-meter boat from Caleb Shudak prevents another empty ride deep into Nebraska territory.

Iowa’s deficit has now been reduced to 7-3.

END 1Q Nebraska 7, Iowa 0.

Hawkeyes defenses have been holding back the fort since the opening of the TD drive. Back-to-back stops have given Iowa a great field position. Hawkeyes will take over near midfield when we return.

3:04/1Q Iowa’s defense answers the bell.

Hawkeyes forces a three-and-out and will start in Nebraska territory.

4:29/1Q A stunning turnaround.

It looked like Sam LaPorta had a TD hold on the fourth goal, but replay undoes the catch after the ball was jetted out after the catch and ground contact. Really surprised it was destroyed considering what it was called on the pitch. Nebraska retains the 7-0 lead and takes over at the 1.

5:21/1Q Iowa with a big third goal coming up.

Hawkeyes call time out for third-and-goal of the Nebraska 13. A couple of key third-down conversions to Sam LaPorta and Keegan Johnson earlier in the ride. Does Alex Padilla still have one in him?

9:18/1Q Nebraska with a solid opening drive.

A fourth-and-short, a third-and-short conversion, then a big Logan Smothers completion. He finishes the ride with a short TD run. 12 plays, 75 yards on the scoring drive. Nebraska with an early 7-0 lead.

12:35 p.m. Jack Koerner plays. Cooper DeJean doesn’t do red shirts.

12:29 PM Almost ready to roll.

Iowa wins the toss, postpones. We get an early look at Logan Smothers.

12:15 p.m. Nebraska has a major absence, however.

12:03 pm Other than previously announced injuries/health issues, Iowa has no additional availability issues.

There was talk at the beginning of Friday about the Hawkeyes dealing with possible flu problems. But it seems that was just a rumor. Hawkeyes expected to be at full strength on that front.

As for Jack Koerner’s safety, what matters is how he looks in the pregame.

