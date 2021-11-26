College Football Rivalry Week 2021: Friday & Saturday Big Game Schedules





Thanksgiving weekend is arguably the best weekend in college football. Conferences consistently schedule their biggest rivalry matches for this weekend, and this week features some great games to help decide who will advance to conference championships across the country next week. In the Big Ten, the West is partly defined by the most played rivalry in the sport. Wisconsin and Minnesota meet in Minneapolis on Saturday to decide who can keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe for another year. If Wisconsin wins, they will win the West again and head to Indianapolis next week. Simple! But if Minnesota wins, the division is up for grabs, depending on the results of Friday’s Iowa-Nebraska game and possibly Purdue-Indiana on Saturday. Here’s how the scenarios break down: Wisconsin wins West with: Wisconsin wins OR Iowa loss and Purdue loss

Iowa loss Purdue loss Iowa wins West with: Iowa win and Minnesota win

Minnesota win Minnesota wins West with: Minnesota win and Iowa loss and Purdue wins The Big Ten East is much easier to define, as the winner of the only top-five matchup #5 Michigan that hosts #2 Ohio State over the weekend takes the East. In the SEC, a matchup between Alabama and Georgia in thethe game iIt’s already locked up, but both teams will play rivalry games this Saturday. The Bulldogs play against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, while Alabama heads to Auburn for this year’s editionone of the Iron Come. Finally, the Big XII has the only other game of the weekend between two ranked teams, with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the annual Bedlam rivalry. The Cowboys already have a spot locked up, and will play against Baylor (if both Oklahoma State and Baylor win this weekend) or Oklahoma in a back-to-back (with a Sooners win or a Baylor loss). Join us all Friday and Saturday as we follow all the action from Rivalry Weekend! Rivalry Week Schedule – Friday, 26/11 Visiting team home team Event location City, State Time (CT) TV network Visiting team home team Event location City, State Time (CT) TV network Boise State #21 State of San Diego Dignity Health Sports Park Carson, California. 11 AM CBS Kansas state Texas DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, Texas 11 AM FOX #16 Iowa Nebraska Memorial Stadium Lincoln, NE 11 AM BTN #4 Cincinnati East Carolina Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Greenville, North Carolina 2.30 PM EVENING ABC Missouri #25 Arkansas Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR 2.30 PM EVENING CBS Colorado #19 Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, Utah 03:00 FOX North Carolina #20 NC State Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, North Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN Washington State Washington Husky Stadium Seattle, WA 19:00 FOX Sports 1 Rival Week Schedule – Saturday 27/11 Visiting team home team Event location City, State Time (CT) TV network Visiting team home team Event location City, State Time (CT) TV network #1 Georgia Georgia Tech Bobby Dodd Stadium Atlanta, GA 11 AM ABC #2 State of Ohio #5 Michigan Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, Michigan 11 AM FOX Texas Tech #8 Baylor McLane Stadium Waco, Texas 11 AM FOX Sports 1 #18 Wake Forest Boston College Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts 11 AM ESPN2 #24 Houston UConn Pratt & Whitney Stadium East Hartford, Connecticut 11 AM CBS Sports Network State of Florida Florida Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, Florida 11 AM ESPN #22 UTSA North Texas Apogee Stadium Denton, Texas 1:00 pm ESPN+ #3 Alabama maroon Jordan Hare Stadium Chestnut brown, AL 2.30 PM EVENING CBS Sports Network Oregon state #11 Oregon Autzen Stadium Eugene, Oregon 2.30 PM EVENING ESPN Penn State #12 state of Michigan Spartan Stadium East Lansing, Michigan 2.30 PM EVENING ABC #14 Wisconsin Minnesota Huntington Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minnesota 2.30 PM EVENING FOX #15 Texas A&M LSU Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA 6 p.m. ESPN #10 Oklahoma #7 State of Oklahoma Boone Pickens Stadium Standing water, okay 6.30 pm ABC #23 Clemson south carolina Williams Brice Stadium Columbia, SC 6.30 pm SEC network #8 Notre Dame Stanford Stanford Stadium Stanford, California. 19:00 FOX #13 BYU USC LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA 9.30 p.m. ESPN

