Pat Cummins Says Tim Paine’s Texting Scandal Sends Bad Message, New Captain





Pat Cummins has reversed the idea of ​​a perfect Australian captain, saying it’s an unreasonable expectation that should be abandoned. Cummins was elevated to the role of Australian test captain on Friday after Tim Paine stepped down amid revelations of a sexting exchange with a colleague in 2017. The decision was followed by reports of unrest in the Australian locker room from players who are said to have been disappointed by Cricket Australia’s lack of support for Paine. The biggest rivalry in the sport is just around the corner and you can catch the Ashes live and without commercials while playing. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ‘I think we should be a little kinder’ | 01:40 Speaking to reporters on Friday, Cummins didn’t criticize CAs handling of the drama, but focused more broadly on how Paine who is taking indefinite leave from cricket has been treated. When asked about captains being put on a pedestal by the Australian public and media, Cummins said: I’d say I’m not always comfortable with that. I think in the last few days, that probably really hit the spot seeing Tim. I think a lot of the pressure and responsibility to be perfect is unreasonable. I think it’s asking too much of anyone. You must have permission to grow. READ MORE The discouraging unknown in the 65-year-old Aussie captaincy first and how it will rely on Steve Smith Australia’s top contenders to replace Paine at the Ashes…and they all have flaws Aussie great spells sobering reality for Cummins captain…but not everyone agrees Tim Paine steps down as Test captain amid sexting scandal < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Unreal Uzzie bashes 52* from 36 balls! | 02:34 The 28-year-old warned that young players in particular will be prone to making small mistakes that should be forgiven as part of their personal development. There would be players coming to the side who are teenagers, fresh out of school. They should be allowed to fail and know that they can grow from it, he said. I think it sometimes sends a bad message that everyone is perfect and no one has flaws. I will definitely stand up for players if they make some small mistakes, they are opportunities to grow. They aren’t always ideal, but they happen. I think we need to manage our expectations of everyone a little more. I think we need to be a little kinder and a little more understanding every now and then.

