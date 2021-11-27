Black Friday College Football Schedule, Viewing Guide & Unspeakable Filth

I’ve told you this several times before but while New Years Day might get the pub, for my money the ? best day of college football on the whole calendar is Black Friday. You’re dealing with meaningful conference games, heated rivalries, bonus football on weekday mornings, and plenty of leftovers and excuses to drink in the day. I will die on this hill.

And today, friend, there are some low-key good ones.

Here’s your schedule, in God’s Right and Proper Central Standard Time Zone:

Boise State in San Diego State 11 a.m. CBS (cable) Eastern Michigan in Central Michigan 11 a.m. ESPNU: 208 Kansas State in Texas 11 a.m. FOX (cable) Ohio at Bowling Green 11 a.m. CBSSN: 221 Utah State in New Mexico 12:00 o’clock FS1: 219 Iowa in Nebraska 12:30 pm BTN: 610 Cincinnati in East Carolina 2.30 pm ABC (cable) Missouri in Arkansas 2.30 pm CBS (cable) South Florida at UCF 2.30 pm ESPN: 206 UNLV at Air Force 2.30 pm CBSSN: 221 Colorado in Utah 03:00 FOX (cable) TCU in the State of Iowa 3.30 pm FS1: 219 North Carolina at NC State 6 p.m. ESPN: 206 Washington State in Washington 19:00 FS1: 219

Must see TV

Arkansas -13.5 vs. Mizzou Can the Tigers bring some momentum from recent weeks into the suddenly very difficult Razorback Stadium and pull out a W? The Hogs are doing a great job at home and no one works as hard as they do. They also have no reason to hang their heads for last week’s game.

The hatred in this rivalry is organic, sudden, and understandable: If you’ve ever been to one of these states, you suddenly wish you were somewhere else. The taunts of meth coming from either/both fanbases are as wonderfully oblivious as people calling each other redneck at the Iron Bowl.

Boise State -2.5 in San Diego State Brady Hoke, the least talked about man in America, has his Top 20 Aztecs ready to run away with the MWC crown. But SDSU is a home underdog here for a reason: The Broncos have the better offense and a lot more talent. It’s a shame that this match takes center stage at 11:00 AM, because that’s 9:00 AM in California and only 10:00 AM in Boise. Forget Gatorade, these guys need buckets of Starbucks over there.

Still, after everyone wakes up, it should be an excellent game between two teams that have played tight games all season.

Keep an eye on…

Kansas State +3 in Texas The Wretched Horns are still a favorite here for several reasons: talent advantage, home play, poor road performance from K States and you would hope for despair. K State plays better football and is the better team, but that’s no guarantee they can get a dub. Sarko has to win this game.

Cincinnati -14 in East Carolina If you want a potential upset, look no closer than this one. The pirates are a lot of improved this season, and are prepared to win in shootouts and rock fights. If Fickell is messing with USC, or the Bearcats aren’t taking this game seriously, or if their focus is on a damn good Houston team, can lose It. Easy.

And SMU aside, Cincinnati has looked like a team for the past month. Their stay in the GVB Top 4 could indeed be very short-lived. A loss would forever derail the discussion to place another midmajor in that ranking.

No pressure.

UNC at NC State -6 If you’re looking for unexpected shootouts, this could be your problem. Both have explosive and balanced fouls; and both have had downright sus-play this season, especially in the secondary. We know Road Mack Brown is the worst Mack Brown, but the old coder has a definite talent advantage here.

It just might be the best game of the day. Plan accordingly

Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Invisible filth

Apple Cup: Washington +1 vs. Washington State

Over the years, the Apple Cup has brought us different results. (usually) an absolute defeat meted out by the talented Huskies, the occasional improbable disturbance in the snowy highlands of Pullman, even some awful matches between teams with 1 or 2 combined wins.

But I don’t believe there’s ever been such a traditionally filthy rivalry in my life ever was this… pointless.

Oh sure. With a W and a few breaks, the Cougars can claim an unlikely P12 North title, and good on them. But it is meaningless in the sense that the teams that started this season are not even remotely the ones that will finish, especially this coaching staff, one of whom will be clearing their desks on Saturday; the other has one, and maybe only two, more matches and then they’ll do the same.

U Dubs Jimmy Lake was sacked in the midst of an already lousy season after another heavy loss and an altercation in which he hitting a player on the sidelines. Nick Rolovich had already was fired early in the season for his opposition to the states vaccine mandate for employees, leaving 101 guys down and without a leader.

And both coaches owed their players a lot, far more the one, to suspend his political beliefs as a state employee long enough to pay for the list of goods he sold to players; the other, to be the fucking adult in the room and keep his hands off an unpaid college student earning a degree.

In short, it’s just incredibly sad that 170 scholarship athletes, committed to these institutions and to the two men who chased their dreams out of high school, can’t end their season (and maybe their careers) with those same adults who were supposed to be. guiding them, but in fact deserting them at the end of the day.

It may not be dirt, it appears to be a low scoring and competitive player, but it won’t show. None of these institutions has deserved your support or root interest today. But good luck to all players. I look forward to seeing some of you in the transfer portal in those happier days ahead.

But the Apple Cup?

No, that won’t feel good for anyone.